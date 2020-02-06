advertisement

When wire cutting became popular for the first time a few years ago, the allure was fairly simple. Pay TV is insanely expensive and streaming media services are much cheaper. So by abolishing pay TV but retaining your cable or fiber optic internet service, you can use part of the $ 70, $ 80, $ 90 or even $ 100 + that you save to pay for streaming services such as Netflix. That has worked very well for millions of people for years, but last year it started to get a bit more complicated. Content owners not only sat back and brought in Netflix all the money while cable TV flows around the drain, so now everyone and their mother are launching a streaming service. Recent additions are Disney +, Apple TV +, DC Universe and more. Then we have HBO Max, Peacock and others ready to launch in the near future. Add all that to the big services that already exist, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, and you can easily pay as much as you were for cable TV to watch all your favorite movies and shows.

During this chaotic period in which large media companies compete in a streaming media grab, end users have two choices. They can compromise and simply choose a few important services to subscribe to, or they can pay almost as much as for cable if they want to view everything. Those in the former camp first and foremost opt ​​for Netflix, and then Disney + is a no-brainer because it only costs $ 6.99 a month or $ 5.83 a month if you pay annually. Amazon Prime Video is also a popular service because so many millions of people pay for Prime anyway and Prime Video is included at no extra cost. If you want to stop there so you don’t have to cough up more money every month, we have great news. There is a relatively new streaming service that is finally starting to get some grip, and you don’t have to pay a cent to stream movies or shows in the growing catalog with content of the service.

If you want to answer a question about an actor or want to know more about a film, where do you go? IMDb, of course. Now you can go to the same site to watch some of your favorite movies and shows. IMDb TV is an emerging streaming service that has appeared to challenge people like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more, but it has a big advantage over all its biggest rivals: it’s free.

Now it is important to note that IMDb TV will certainly not be the primary source for streaming content for the time being. It has no brand new content or high-profile originals such as Netflix and Amazon, and it doesn’t have a huge catalog like Disney +. But IMDb TV has a fairly good selection of free films and TV series, and IMDb has just announced several new deals that add even more popular content. These are the highlights of the company’s announcement:

IMDb TV has entered into a licensing agreement with Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International to add more than 20 favorite favorite script TV titles to its free streaming service over the next six months.

Every episode of ‘Desperate Housewives’, ‘My So-Called Life’, ‘White Collar’ and ‘The Glades’ is NOW available on IMDb TV.

The full seasons of iconic fan-favorite TV shows will be released in the coming months, including “Lost,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” and “Ally McBeal.”

IMDb TV becomes the exclusive free streaming service for all episodes of “Lost” and “Malcolm in the Middle.”

In combination with the 10th anniversary of the “Lost” final, fans can stream all 121 episodes of “Lost” for free from 1 May 2020.

All 112 episodes of “Ally McBeal” will be available on April 1, 2020 and all 151 episodes of “Malcolm in the Middle” will be available on June 1, 2020.

That is a pretty big step for a service that is completely free, and a number of solid films and shows are already available on IMDb TV. Some quick examples are Guy’s Ritchie’s epic movie Snatch with Brad Pitt and many more big names, Hitch, Shrek: The Final Chapter, Leverage, Kitchen Nightmares, Heroes, Stranger Than Fiction (a VERY underrated movie), Short Circuit, Chappie, Cloudy with a chance of meatballs 1 and 2, a few good men, Lars and the real girl, Ace Ventura, true romance and much more. Again, these are absolutely no new movies and shows, but they are great options to watch for the first time or to watch again for free.

IMDb TV can be streamed in a web browser, in a special Fire TV app or in the main IMDb app on iOS and Android devices.

Zach Epstein has worked in IT for over ten years, first in marketing and business development with two private telcos, then as a writer and editor for business news, consumer electronics and telecommunications. Zach’s work has been cited by countless top news publications. He was recently named one of the world’s top 10 “power mobile influencers” by Forbes, as well as one of the top 30 Internet of Things experts from Inc.. Magazine.

