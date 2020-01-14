advertisement

By the end of the year, more than 70,000 children are expected to be lifted out of the consequent poverty, while the state pension is measured by the cost of living as part of a five-year poverty reduction strategy, which will be published on Tuesday.

The 2020-2025 Social Inclusion Roadmap is called and promises that anyone who can work will be offered this plan, while the employment rate of people with disabilities is expected to increase by more than 10 percent over the lifetime of the strategy – to 33 percent ,

The state’s strong dependence on social transfers to reduce poverty and inequality is underlined. However, the proportion of people at risk of poverty before transfers will still be almost 40 percent in five years, at 37.9 percent, albeit less than 41 percent in 2018.

Minister of Employment and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, had committed to publish this strategy in the summer, and her much belated release on Tuesday should be one of her last acts as minister.

“It is a clear government declaration of intent that the gains we have seen in the Irish economy in recent years must be shared among all members of society,” she said. “The roadmap contains seven overarching goals, 22 goals and 66 unique commitments. The focus . , , relies on building social inclusion using an expanded approach that goes beyond the traditional focus on income poverty. “

This confirms the long-standing commitment by the government to reduce the national consistent poverty rate to two percent or less by 2025.

The current national consistent poverty rate is 5.6 percent. There are 7.7 percent of the children – or 92,000 children in consistent poverty. The strategy aims to reduce this number to 37,000 by the end of 2020.

Seven overarching objectives are to increase employment, pay adequacy and working conditions, income security for the elderly, reduce child poverty, reduce poverty for people with disabilities, improve community cohesion and access to quality services for all.

The 66 obligations include increasing paid parental leave from two to seven weeks; additional support for early childhood childcare facilities, where a high proportion of children are in poverty, and assessment of social benefits and state pension based on the cost of living, and review of the social system with a view to individualizing all payments for adults and eliminating “dependent” adult categories.

