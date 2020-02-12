advertisement

The cold weather will not be over so quickly.

It has been a hectic week in terms of the weather and it looks like things will continue for the time being.

Met Éireann has just issued a fresh weather warning for eleven counties Connacht, as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth and Wicklow,

The yellow snow and ice status warning, which was updated on Wednesday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., runs from Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. to Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

It is expected to be partly icy this evening, with winter outbreaks scattered across the country.

Snow accumulation is possible before tomorrow morning, mainly in the north and at higher altitudes.

Drivers should be warned that an interruption in the journey can be expected as the roads may be affected by adverse weather conditions.

The weather is also expected to become “very restless”, with periods of heavy rain and very strong winds that are predicted across the country.

And unfortunately it doesn’t stop there as the days go on …

It is predicted that Storm Dennis could be the second storm to hit Ireland on consecutive weekends. LEAVE US ALONE.

More information can be found on the Met Éireann website here.

