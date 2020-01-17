advertisement

A new sculpture by Florence Nightingale could be placed just a few meters from the statue of the “lady with the lamp” in Derby’s London Road.

The work was commissioned by the Derby University Hospitals and the Burton NHS Foundation Trust and is slated for a site at the entrance to the London Road Community Hospital, off Oxford Street.

London Road Hospital, which is all that remains of the once sprawling former Derbyshire Royal Hospital, the site of which is being redeveloped for housing, is to be renamed Florence Nightingale Community Hospital later this year to mark the bicentennial from the birth of the renowned nurse in 1820.

The planning request, which has been submitted to Derby City Council, indicates that the “modern sculpture” site is located next to the Oxford Street walking path to the main entrance to the hospital.

This is the proposed site for the new sculpture by Florence Nightingale at the London Road Community Hospital

It is currently landscaped and tilted and the plan is to create a retaining wall and a base for the sculpture, and when completed, the area will be paved and paved with natural stone. It would also have seats and be lit.

The request indicates that the trust is “progressing” for the acquisition of the sculpture, but there is no detailed description of the piece.

A statement of the history of the Royal Derbyshire Infirmary and Miss Nightingale’s connections to it, by primary nurse Karen Hill, accompanies the request.

Although not born in Derbyshire, Miss Nightingale lived at Lea Hurst’s family home near Lea and Holloway at various times in her life.

She advised on the design of the Royal Derbyshire Infirmary, which was rebuilt in 1891, as well as for an earlier reconstruction in 1869, for which the grade II statue on London Road was erected as a gesture of gratitude by the people of Derby.

Since most of the hospital was demolished, many have asked for the statue to be transferred to the city’s main hospital, the Royal Derby, but it has been rejected.

Florence Nightingale statue on London Road

The creation of the new sculpture will be the seventh installation in the city recognizing the nurse’s role in guiding medical practice and the affection shown to her by the residents of Derby.

A spokesperson for the NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are very proud of our ties to Florence Nightingale and we will be celebrating our exceptional nurses and midwives throughout 2020.

“We are studying the possibility of creating a tribute to Florence at the London Road Community Hospital. If approved, the turf bench leading to the main hospital entrance will have a work of art that is currently being co-designed by a group of retired nurses and current nurses to ensuring that we really capture the essence of Florence.

Other monuments in Florence Nightingale in Derby:

Former Nightingale Maternity Home, Trinity Street

Florence above the entrance to the building in Trinity Street

A statue of the nurse sits above the front door of the building, where babies gave birth between 1904 and the 1970s. Initially, it was established as a private nursing and midwifery hospital run by the Royal Derby and Derbyshire Nursing and Sanitary Association.

From 1948 it functioned as the NHS maternity institute – the “Nightingale Home for Maternity Cases”. In the 1980s, he became a hospice for the Nightingale Macmillan unit, which has since moved to the Royal Derby Hospital. The front of the building is listed.

Rossignol window, Saint-Pierre church

After the royal infirmary in Derbyshire closed in 2009, a stained glass window, which previously stood in the hospital chapel in 1959, was transferred to St. Peter’s Church. It commemorates the life of Miss Nightingale and her connection to the hospital. He was rededicated to the church in 2010.

Former Boots the Chemist building at the corner of East Street and St Peter’s Street

Florence Nightingale looking down on East Street corner

The building was constructed in 1912 and houses a statue of Miss Nightingale alongside other historical figures associated with the city’s industrial heritage, notably Jedediah Strutt, whose ancestor built the original hospital on the site of London. Road in 1810. It now houses Costa Coffee.

Plaque in Derby Cathedral

The plaque was placed in the cathedral in 2014 and the text reads as follows:

“Florence Nightingale

Born in a Derbyshire family

Heroine of the Crimean War

First female member of the Order of Merit

Founder of the nursing profession

Pioneer in public health care

Army medical reformer

Guided by his faith in God. “

Made of Derby plate, Iron Gate

In the usual order: Professor Paul Crawford, Karen Hill and Andrew Andrews and the Florence Nightingale plaque in Iron Gate

A series of cast iron floor plates have been installed in several streets of the city. During the last installation in September 2019, Florence Nightingale was among those commemorated. Senior executives from Derby and Burton hospitals attended the unveiling.

