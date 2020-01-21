advertisement

Just as Ryan Reynolds switched to Netflix, Mark Walberg follows suit. Reynolds did it with the action of Michael Bay ‘6 Underground’. Wahlberg’s Netflix movie is “Spenser Confidential”.

The film sees Mark Wahlberg playing the holder of the ex-criminal who became detective Spenser (it’s a name, friends).

Aside from Wahlberg, the film has quite a cast. There are Winston Duke (“Us”, “Black Panther”), Alan Arkin (“Little Miss Sunshine”) and actress Iliza Shlesinger. Bokeem Woodbine from ‘Fargo’ season 2 co-stars, as does singer Cassie and, most random of all, Post Malone.

“Spenser Confidential” marks the fifth collaboration between Wahlberg and director Peter Berg. They’ve already done “Lone Survivor”, “Deepwater Horizon”, “Patriots Day”, and dear God-please-stop-it “Mile 22”.

The Netflix synopsis of the film reads as follows:

“Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) – a former cop better known for making problems than for solving them – has just been released from prison and is leaving Boston for good. But first, he is roped up to help his former boxing trainer and mentor , Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising lover – it’s Hawk (Winston Duke), a rash and thoughtless MMA fighter convinced that he will be a tougher opponent than Spenser. When two of Spenser’s former colleagues find themselves murdered, he recruits Hawk and his rude ex-girlfriend, Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice. “

Watch the trailer here.

‘Spenser Confidential’ arrives on Netflix on March 6.

