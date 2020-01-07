advertisement

The Galaxy Fold 2 will be unveiled within about a month, as Samsung has confirmed that the first Unpacked press event of the year will take place on 11 February. The Galaxy S11 will be one of the best Android phones of the first half of the year, but we have more and more reasons to believe that the Galaxy Fold 2 might also be a worthy purchase, especially when compared to its predecessor.

The Galaxy Fold turned out to be a shame for Samsung, but a new leak makes the Fold 2 exciting for anyone who has followed all the recent leaks regarding the upcoming Samsung clamshell.

A few months ago, a report said that Samsung wants to make the Galaxy Fold 2 more affordable than its predecessor. The device costs around $ 1,000, according to the rumor, or half of what the Fold costs. If that’s true, it’s an even better price than the Motorola Razr, a collapsible clamshell that delivers mid-range specifications for $ 1500. At the time, we told you that the only way Samsung can make this device exciting is through no concessions to do the specifications.

A newer report said that the Fold 2 would solve the worst of the first Fold. Instead of breakable plastic that covers the OLED screen, we have foldable glass that protects the screen. If that’s true, it’s a fantastic detail, because the Fold 2 might be a lot more durable than its predecessor, and much less susceptible to screen damage.

This brings us to the latest rumor of Fold 2, which probably reveals some of the specifications of Fold 2:

Agarwal, whose leaks have often proved to be accurate in recent years, says that all Galaxy Fold 2 phones pack the Snapdragon 855 processor that came with many of the best phones in 2019 – think of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, Pixel 4 and OnePlus 7 series phones, just to name a few.

Although you may be disappointed to hear that the Snapdragon 865 won’t feed Samsung’s next foldable, this compromise is still impressive. If that is needed to make a folding flagship phone with an affordable price, then it is a great compromise, especially when compared to Motorola’s Razr.

The Snapdragon 855 is still a fantastic processor, and certainly a much better choice for Samsung than a mid-range CPU. Add a glass display and the Galaxy Fold 2 may turn out to be an Android phone this year.

