A vape store owner in Lexington says he supports the new federal law

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Under a new federal law, the purchase of tobacco products is illegal for anyone under the age of 21.

A vape store owner says this is a good step to prevent its products from falling into the wrong hands.

Brad Progler, owner of Essential Vapors in Lexington, says only three percent of his customers are under the age of 21. However, he believes that the new minimum age applies to a group of people who live from younger people drinking nicotine.

“There are high school seniors aged 18 who go to facilities that buy these devices and turn them into a small high school business and sell them to minors. We do not sell THC cartridges, but we have found the main cause of the negativity, ”said Progler.

A recent survey by the National Institute on Drug Abuse found that only two percent of high school graduates smoke cigarettes every day. However, the same survey found that 12 percent of high school graduates vape daily.

Anthony Alberg, epidemiologist at the Arnold School of Public Health at the University of South Carolina, was one of 13 public health experts who looked into the effects of increasing minimum age.

A ban on the sale of tobacco products to people under the age of 21 delays the likelihood that young people will take nicotine.

“Not only does it have the immediate benefit of delaying and thereby reducing the total amount of cigarette smoke, it also has an impact in reducing smoking cessation, smoking, and thus morbidity and mortality from smoking,” said Alberg.

With a new minimum age, according to Progler, vape stores in the Midlands can achieve the goal that he says is to help people reduce the habit of smoking cigarettes.

“Vape shops are not there for people to start vaping. We are here to help people quit smoking, so I am in favor of anything that separates us from the opposition, ”said Progler.

The United States Food and Drug Administration announced that the new law came into force on December 20. Further details, including the ban on flavored e-cigarettes, will be announced in the near future.

