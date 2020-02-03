advertisement

Official details of the 25th Bond film are finally becoming known after a steady stream of rumors and bite-size developments.

The film, which will be released in April 2020, is called No Time to Die.

Basically that’s all the studio is ready to share. However, we already know that Rami Malek will play a Bond villain. This will almost certainly be Daniel Craig’s last hurray as James Bond, and a new 007 actress, Lashana Lynch, takes the stage. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also said to have played a major role in the script, and she would like to point out that it will not be a Phoebe Waller-Bridge script per se.

“A lot has been done to get me on board because I am a woman, and it’s wonderful,” Waller-Bridge told the Hollywood reporter. “But I also cannot appreciate the film that was written. It is the film by (director) Cary (Fukunaga).”

According to the YouTube title, the following summaries result:

In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has given up his active duty and is enjoying a peaceful life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected and leads Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Participation of Rami Malek

It was a significant year for Rami Malek, the man who can captivate the audience with eyes that seem to rest in a state of constant intensity.

After Mr Robot’s success, Malek turned into Freddie Mercury in front of the audience in Bohemian Rhapsody. With a performance that was so well researched and technically smart, Malek took the audience to a time when Queen was king. Not surprisingly, he was nominated for Best Actor for the Golden Globe and Best Actor for Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards.

Now Malek was rightly rewarded with a role that will consolidate his status as a real A-Lister. The Bond 25 production team has released a reveal video with a ton of new information about the project led by Cary Fukunaga to save the latest news – the film’s main villain will be Malek.

Collider reported in February that the 37-year-old actor was in “closing negotiations” to appear in Bond 25, the highly anticipated episode of the James Bond franchise.

Previously, Variety reported that Malek wanted to play the next Bond villain against Daniel Craig, but his shooting schedule for Mr. Robot’s last season couldn’t start filming the movie.

Sources said the actor team has now resolved the planning conflicts and is trying to finalize the deal. “The sites just wanted to wait and see if Malek would win the Oscar, which of course would increase his quote,” says Collider.

complications

Danny Boyle briefly joined the project as director of the 25th James Bond film before retiring on rumors of producers who would play the villain of the play. Boyle has reportedly wanted Claes Bang Bonds to be an opponent, but ultimately encountered opposition from Craig and other executives.

Since then, True Detective director Cary Fukunaga has taken over. As Variety reports, Fukunaga and Eon Productions have an idea of ​​who they want to play as the next Bond villain, and the name that tops that list is Malek. The catch, however, was that Malek should start filming Mr Robot’s last season for USA Network, which would lead to conflict with his entry into the Bond 25 cast if production wasn’t pushed back until July when Mr Robot is due ,

What is certain is that the Bond villain is crucial for the success of the film. Former villains like Christopher Waltz, Mads Mikkelsen and Javier Bardem made the role their very own and showed darkness and madness. Malek may not be a name for villains, but his portrayal of the troubled hacker Elliott in Mr Robot shows that he is more than capable of playing the part.

occupation

When it comes to the rest of the cast, all the parts are now in place to bring the film together. Blade Runner 2049 star Ana De Armas will also appear alongside Daniel Craig and will be the latest in the long line of ‘Bond Girls’. Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch will also play.

Returning cast members Lea Seydoux (Dr. Madeleine Swann), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Tanner) and Ralph Fiennes (M).

injury

The production of the film since the takeover of Cary Fukunaga was also problematic. Daniel Craig injured his ankle in Jamaica in May and paused while other parts of the film were being shot. Later that month, a crew member was injured in a controlled explosion on the set that damaged part of the production phase.

Still, that didn’t stop the film’s producers from giving viewers a brief glimpse of the film’s context. From what we can collect, there seems to be a lot to look forward to.

Release date

The 25th 007 strip will be released in the UK on April 3, 2020 and in the United States on April 8, 2020. The Australian release date has not yet been confirmed.

