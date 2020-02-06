advertisement

Kirk Ciarrocca’s goal is to make the crime more efficient and effective

STATE COLLEGE – The new person in charge of Penn State’s offense dreamed of playing here for so long and then working here.

And yet, York County’s Kirk Ciarrocca only made it to Beaver Stadium once, and that was over 40 years ago.

advertisement

At the time, he was playing youth football in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. So it was a big deal when his coach took the team to a home game in Penn State.

“And I remember he gave me my ticket and I lost it. We come to the gate and I try to find my ticket. I think: ‘I can’t, I won’t be’ I wanted to go to Beaver Stadium. .. to hear that in person, “said Ciarrocca, pretending to be the roar of the Nittany Lion Stadium.

“I still remember it. (Coach) is like: ‘Hey little buddy, just go close behind me. I squeezed myself in and he gave the ticket and I squeezed directly with him.”

Ciarrocca, 54, has here seven months before his second game. Most of the time it will be to massage, if not partially recreate, a Penn State crime that has been hot and cold in the past two years.

Penn State and coach James Franklin introduced Ciarrocca and the other two new coaching assistants at a national signing ceremony on Wednesday.

Improve a crime

Ciarrocca will team up with new offensive coach Phil Trautwein and reception coach Taylor Stubblefield to incorporate ideas from their systems into them.

The goal is to improve an offense that took second place in points last year in the Big Ten, but is in the middle of the total number of yards. A crime that affects running back and the tight end and across the board – despite the possible transfer of the former 5-star runner Ricky Slade.

But also a group that has fought for receivers in the past two years.

Ciarrocca will be the main actor in this planned revitalization. He gained national attention by coaching later Super Bowl quarterback Joe Flacco at the University of Delaware and helping build western Michigan, and most recently coaching Minnesota’s best season offense in ages.

His team’s almost flawless offensive performance ruined the undefeated Lions season last November.

But Penn State will be the biggest job test for Red Country graduates so far – just like Trautwein and Stubblefield.

Spring training starts in about a month.

In the meantime, Franklin said his staff will continue to spend much of those hours incorporating aspects of Ciarrocca’s read-pass option violation into Penn State’s plan under former coordinators Joe Moorhead and Ricky Rahne.

According to Franklin, this critical attitude was about “finding someone who says, ‘OK, I’m really good at what I do, but I also have enough flexibility not to just come in and blow everything up and start wherever we are not as a program. “

That brought Franklin’s media session on Wednesday to problems with the receiver – the most obvious obstacle in their playoff chase. Last year, nobody but KJ Hamler averaged more than two catches per game.

Stubblefield will be the fourth Lions recipient coach in four years. And there is this: Penn State will be its 11th coaching stop since 2007. Most recently, he headed the recipients of the Miami Hurricanes.

“We had a lot of talks with him about the stability issue,” said Franklin. “We need stability. The interesting thing is that he also needs it.”

While Ciarrocca never fulfilled his college dreams (he was injured early at Division III Juniata College and ended his career), Stubblefield and Trautwein became stars. Stubblefield was the former NCAA leader at receptions in Purdue and Trautwein won two national offensive tackles in Florida.

Both coaches said it would make the transition easier for them now. They have lived what their newest students are ultimately aiming for.

Even more, Stubblefield is “a guy who didn’t do it without respecting him based on raw athleticism,” said Franklin. “He did it with techniques and basics, as well as mentality and understanding and things like that. If you go back and review and combine the test scores from his pro day, we’re not hiring Taylor Stubblefield here in Penn State right now.”

Stubblefield said he had known Franklin in coaching circles for a dozen years and had spent a few days in Penn State to develop professionally when he was with the Air Force.

As a coach, “you have an immediate impact because you played the position,” said Stubblefield. “To be able to get into this (reception) room, in a conference where you played, that they know that you are in …

“It gives you at least some credibility because the things you start teaching are: ‘I understand.’

“These guys know that they have to develop and they are thirsty to develop.”

Growing up a Penn State fan

So much of Penn State’s ongoing push into the playoffs is about the move from Ciarrocca and his new assistants. For example, Moorhead’s arrival preceded the surprising Lions runs in 2016 and 2017.

“Ultimately it’s about what your players do best.” Said Ciarrocca. “Emphasize your strengths, limit your weaknesses. I always did that, no matter where I trained.”

Now it’s just the school he always looked at. The one he hoped to play for a day.

The countdown to his first game at Beaver Stadium in four decades has finally started.

“It is really a kind of dream that comes true.”

advertisement