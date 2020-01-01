advertisement

PHILADELPHIA – That Carson Wentz starts the first playoff game of his career on Sunday is just a technical question. The fourth-year player has forced the Eagles to win elimination games in the past two weeks.

He and the Eagles know what it takes to win them, and have already proven it in a four-game winning streak to end the regular season and move them from 5-7 to 9-7 and the NFC East Crown to lift.

“We have felt this way in the past few weeks,” said Wentz on Wednesday. “We have our backs against the wall and it’s a one-game season.”

The win against rivals in the division, which ended in a combined record of 15:33, is a little different than that of the Seattle Seahawks (11: 5), who have never lost to the Eagles with Russell Wilson as quarterback or Pete Carroll as coach have and will return On Sunday in Philadelphia the Eagles will meet in the wildcard round of the NFC playoffs.

Their last meeting was November 24th, when two interceptions and three lost fumbles were decisive in winning 17-9 in Seattle, according to Wentz.

“We obviously focus on the here,” said Wentz, “and this year we just didn’t score many points because we flipped the ball over.” These are the things I mean, it will be the echo of the week: watch the football. “

Nevertheless, the Eagles are clearly on the rise in this week’s elimination game. Wentz insists that they are not treated differently.

“I would not say that anything changes,” said Wentz. “We know aggressively what we have to do. We have to take care of football, we have to stay on the field and we have to put a few points on the game board. “

Maybe that’s the best because what they did in the past month worked well. Despite the weekly loss of offensive games – right wing Brandon Brooks had to part with his shoulders at the end of the season on Sunday – the offensive not only survived but also survived.

Despite Wentz’s average of 6.7 meters per attempt, this is the lowest since his rookie season in 2016.

Still, Wentz was the first Eagles quarterback on Sunday to throw 4,000 yards in one season and the first in NFL history to darken 4,000 yards without wide receivers reaching 500.

The more adversity he and the offense seem to fear, the better they get. The Eagles only average 5.2 yards per game this season, which is 27th in the league. However, in the five games they have played against Seattle since their ninth season low, they averaged 28.4 points.

#Eagles supports QB Josh McCown, who was only once in the playoffs in his first 17 # NFL seasons, about how special this is, especially if he doesn’t know when his career will end: pic.twitter.com/KQGxUEIJIl

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 1, 2020

Part of it is that coach Doug Pederson slowed the game down for his young player by speeding it up.

Wentz has had tremendous success in managing the no-huddle offensive in recent weeks.

“I think no matter who’s out there – young people, old people,” said Wentz. “Just pace. You know, we’re just playing and I think defense sometimes feels like it’s on their heels. Keep it simple and these kinds of things and guys kind of feed on that energy, you know, this idea of ​​’hey we go fast we play fast.’ “

On Sunday, the most important thing will be to play with balance.

Wentz isn’t the only one playing in a playoff game for the first time. Recipients Robert Davis, Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Deontay Burnett are also new to the playoffs. So Miles Sanders and Elijah Holyfield run back and Josh Perkins narrowly.

When Boston Scott returns, who returned in the playoffs for the Eagles last year, there will be first offenses in the off-season.

“I think the biggest thing and this is something I will continue to address to the team this week. We have so many young people who have not been in these games and the emotions are great,” said Pederson. “The atmosphere is different, right? You have pre-season, regular season, post-season and everything is now somehow increasing. Keep the emotions in check and calm your nerves a little, especially at the start of the game.

“I think the pace can help here, especially the last few games that set the pace early. I think in games like this, especially in Carson’s case, it’s possible to get him to find his way around the game and try to keep the emotions as good as possible. Everyone will be excited. Seattle will be excited. This is a great opportunity for both teams. But how we deal with it, I think during the week, helps us especially in such games. “

