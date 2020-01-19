advertisement

A further 17 people in central China were diagnosed with the new form of viral pneumonia, in which two patients died.

A total of 62 cases of the novel corona virus were identified in the city of Wuhan, where the virus appears to have its origin.

advertisement

The Wuhan City Health Commission released a statement on the new cases on Sunday.

Nineteen of these people were discharged from the hospital, while two men in the 1960s – one with serious medical history – died of the disease.

Eight remain in critical condition.

At least six countries in Asia and three US airports have started to examine incoming passengers from central China as millions of Chinese travel to the moon for the New Year holidays.

The list includes Thailand and Japan, which together reported three cases of the disease in people who had come from Wuhan.

According to Wuhan’s health commission, the age in the most recently diagnosed group was between 30 and 79 years. Her first symptoms were fever and cough.

The health commission’s statement did not mention whether these patients had visited the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which was closed after many infected people reported working or visiting the venue.

Health officials have claimed that there is no evidence that the virus can be easily transmitted between people.

The Chinese government is striving to avoid recurrence of SARS [severe acute respiratory syndrome], another corona virus that started in southern China in late 2002 and spread to more than two dozen countries, killing nearly 800 people. – PA

advertisement