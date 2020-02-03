advertisement

Another film “ Minions ” to which you can drop your children while having an existential crisis in the hall, is on the way.

The latest from Illumination Animation is called “Minions: The Rise of Gru”. It will be the fifth appearance of these delicious but extremely annoying overzealous yellow guys after the three films “ Despicable Me ” and the first film “ Minions ”, which brought in more than a billion dollars at the box office.

The latter ended with the creatures meeting the villain who became a loving father Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) for the first time. He’s still a kid in this one, so expect more cute stuff, and Carell is back to express the character.

Other members of the return cast include Pierre Coffin, who voices Kevin, Stuart, Bob and the other subordinates, and Russell Brand. New additions to the cast are Kevin Hart, Margot Robbie and Dave Bautista. Hart also plays in the Illuminated series “The Secret Life of Pets”.

The first full trailer of the animated feature film arrives Wednesday.

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ hits theaters in Ireland on July 10, 2020.

