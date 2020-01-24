advertisement

The Leicester Marathon is expected to return this year after days of floods that forced the organizers to cancel the 2019 event.

Last October, Watermead Park was nicknamed “Underwatermead Park” after floods hit the area. The countryside park is a key element in the full and half-marathon course.

Fortunately for the organizers, almost half of the 3,500 participants chose not to recover their entrance fee so that the event could break even.

And many have even organized their own marathons, allowing them to raise around £ 70,000 in sponsorship for the LOROS hospice, which is the main charitable partner of the race.

This year’s event is set to take place on Sunday October 11, 2020, and although it is still too early to forecast the weather in eight months, organizers are opening registrations this week.

Starting Friday, people will be able to apply to participate in the race, which this year will be known as the Run Leicester Festival.

Part of the course was underwater when the 2019 tracks were to take place

(Image: Matt Marsh)

Race director Andrew Ward said: “The Leicester marathon is a brilliant event, but for too long it has been the city’s best kept secret.

“We are working very hard to create the Run Leicester Festival and make it a must-see event for runners and supporters here in Leicester and across the UK.”

Each year the races bring together thousands of charities from the Leicester Hospice, LOROS.

John Knight, general manager of the hospice, said, “We were devastated when the marathon was canceled.

“This is a wonderful event that truly embodies the spirit of Leicester and brings in a lot of income to our charity every year.

“When so many runners decided to donate, we were absolutely overwhelmed. The support we received from participants was absolutely incredible. “

This year, attendees and spectators can expect to see some changes to the traditional event, including a new look, a modified route, and daytime entertainment.

Karen Page, who signed up for the 2019 half marathon, said, “I finished the half marathon virtually and did not hesitate to donate my fees.

“I did not want LOROS to lose out on the income generally generated by the marathon and was more than happy to pay.”

Places for early risers for the 2020 marathon and half marathon will be available online for £ 32-34.

To learn more, visit leicestermarathon.org.uk

.

