The growing presence of YouTube, Facebook and Mixer shows how important it is to interact with fans and to have a conversation about common interests

Twitch, the streaming service operated by Amazon, has long been fed up when it comes to streaming video games. But his reign is now increasingly being challenged by a number of competitors, some of the greatest Twitch streamers who have recently left their rivals.

It happened again earlier this week when three popular players – Elliot “Muselk” Watkins, Lannan “LazarBeam” Eacott and Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter – left Twitch to stream exclusively on YouTube.

They joined several other top streamers who left Twitch in the second half of 2019, including Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who, with 14 million followers, was Twitch’s largest streamer when he switched to Microsoft’s mixer in August. Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, who had 7 million followers on Twitch, also switched to Mixer two months later. Facebook Gaming has also made significant gains lately, partly thanks to the inclusion of Hearthstone player Jeremy “DisguiseToast” Wang, pro-streamer Corinna Kopf, and Super Smash Bros. player Gonzalo “ZeRo” Barrios in recent months ,

Despite the upheavals, Twitch’s dominance was only slightly affected overall.

Based on the total number of hours Twitch spent on live streaming video games in 2019, it held 61% of the market share. This comes from new data that StreamElement, together with Arsenal, another company, is providing for live content creators to track streaming data. That’s less than the 67.1% of all video game streaming hours spent on Twitch in 2018, but there is still a gap between Twitch and its competitors. YouTube Gaming, owned by Google, rose from 27.5% to 27.9%, while Facebook Gaming rose from 3.1% to 8.5% between 2018 and 2019. The mixer increased from 2% to 2.6% from one year to the next.

Should Twitch be overly concerned? Not exactly, says Doron Nir, CEO of StreamElement. He said the total number of hours of content streamed on Twitch only increased 20% year over year. Rather, the cake for the live streaming of video games “grows” faster – which causes other competitors to secure a larger piece for themselves.

“Twitch is by no means shrinking,” said Nir to TheWrap. “It only marginally loses market share in Facebook because Facebook is growing so quickly.”

In total, nearly 1.2 billion hours were spent on live video game streaming in December. This corresponds to an increase of 12% compared to the same period last year. (This does not include how many hours it takes to stream other forms of content for these services.)

The amount of contracts for these exclusive streaming deals is puzzling – but mixers, YouTube and Facebook are likely to pull a lot of money out of your pocket. According to a long-time Twitch manager who left the company last year, many of Twitch’s top gaming personalities are easily represented in the seven-digit range.

The same applies to the finances of these companies. Google is known to be reluctant to highlight YouTube’s performance in its quarterly earnings reports. Twitch, Mixer, and Facebook are also reluctant to share how their streaming leads to advertising and subscription revenue. However, last week, The Information reported that Twitch had approximately $ 230 million in advertising revenue in 2018 and plans to generate $ 300 million in mid-2019.

That may be overwhelming compared to the double-digit billion dollar revenue that Amazon generates every quarter, but these companies are betting that advertising revenue will increase significantly depending on how foamy the entire gaming market is. As the New York Times recently reported, “The competition between technology giants and media companies also shows how important live streaming is in the $ 180 billion video game industry that generates more revenue than films and music.”

This is one of the reasons why these services are looking for top streamers so aggressively. What makes these streamers particularly attractive to Nir is that they represent a fundamental change in the dynamics of celebrity fans. It’s not just about streaming. It’s also about interacting with fans in their chats and generating a conversation based on their common interests. This way, followers can stay in touch with these services for hours.

“This is a new era in the mass media where the influencers we watch and the content creators we love have the ability to watch, interact with and talk about them,” said Nir. “This has never happened in the history of the mass media.”

However, hijacking some of Twitch’s top streamers has not necessarily resulted in a significant increase in streaming hours for their new services. This is expected, according to the former Twitch employee, who said it will take some time for the streamers to switch their fans to new services. At the moment, these deals are more important for brand awareness, he said. Instead of advertisers thinking of Twitch by default, they are now forced to consider their competitors.

“It will take some time,” said the former managing director, so that these services really compete with Twitch. “But having these streamers on their platforms serves several purposes. They are used to attract other streamers. You will appeal to more audiences over time. One of the most important tasks at the moment is to include the names of these platforms in the conversation. Although their market share has not changed significantly, people are now talking about them as if they were equal. “

