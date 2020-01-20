advertisement

January 20, 2020 against Johnna Crider

The long-awaited rains in Australia that have lit forest fires have a deadly side effect by creating toxic water systems that have killed fish and endangered other animals. Thousands of fish have been found in the Macleay River in New South Wales. This was a fear of researchers who suspected that this could happen. This is probably caused by the rain that transports charred debris through rivers and into rivers in the ocean.

The recent rains have resulted in ash streams and rivers that have poisoned the fish. The Australian Department of Primary Industries, which has received reports of “hundreds of thousands” of dead fish in the river since December 2019, tells us that ash can effectively lower oxygen in the water, which would cause the death of many fish. Fish are not the only ones being threatened – every type of freshwater life, such as turtles, is also threatened by this.

advertisement

Dead fish and fish survive as a result of oxygen-rich water care by involved residents and RFS.

Posted by Arthur Bain on Friday, January 10, 2020

Locals have told The Guardian that in the last 10 days, the rain has seen more ash and mud from the ruined landscape that flows into the river. This disaster on the Macleay River is just one of the eight fish killings reported to the department this year. Recreational fisherman Larry Newberry told The Guardian that “I would say that what I have seen would not be surprising that it has wiped out every fish in at least 100 kilometers of the river.”

“I have been fishing in the river for 50 years and have seen fish deaths before, but nothing of this size. This happens in every east coast river that is affected by forest fires, “he adds. While these rains continue to help extinguish the fires, it seems that a disaster could cause a new one.

This toxic water can also pose a threat to humans. Water reserves of larger cities such as Melbourne are threatened by the increased amount of algae in the rivers, which also contributes to the deoxygenation of the rivers. Not only that, but it also makes these rivers soluble in iron and manganese. If you’ve ever cut your lip and tasted your blood, that metallic taste is iron. That and manganese would make the water taste, smell and look dirty.

Another victim of these disasters is the small platypus. Ross Thompson, a freshwater ecologist at the University of Canberra, told National Geographic that he was deeply concerned about the effects on freshwater ecosystems. These ecosystems offer a home for the platypus that has no way to dissipate heat and cannot tolerate hot water. The loss of vegetation from the fires can raise water temperatures and cause these poor creatures to return to their caves to die a slow death.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 on ‘Believe in the good’.

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









advertisement