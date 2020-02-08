advertisement

A few years ago, most of the players were placed in a somewhat unflattering light – the mainstream culture even viewed them as bums. Building a community where gamers are respected and accepted seemed like a total fantasy.

But with 400 million players thriving in the region, the rise of sport in legitimate competitive areas and the rapid growth of technology has changed rapidly.

Esports as a medal event at the 30th Southeast Asian Games that took place in the Philippines last year was a huge win for games. Sure, it may have glorified parental horror, but there has been a massive departure from old stereotypes.

And PVP Esports, a platform founded by Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) in 2018, wants to help drive this change by creating a community in Southeast Asia.

The group wants to make this an Asian effort rather than relying on individual countries to monitor the growth of esports within their respective borders. “It is no longer just a (unique) vision. This is about building this community, and indeed Southeast Asia has to be a region, not just individual countries, for it to work,” said Cindy Tan, Marketing Director of the Singtel International Group ,

Tan admitted that it was a community that could not be built overnight and said on the sidelines of the Thailand Game Expo in Bangkok that they were already sowing seeds.

“This is the most important five-year vision and how do we get there? To get there, we have to work with our partners,” said Arthur Lang, CEO of Singtel International Group.

“We just want to give them the canvas. We give them a blank sheet of paper and let them paint, ”said Lang. The partners of PVP Esports will create content that can be used to attract new target groups as part of the community and at the same time retain current customers.

“We want to show a different perspective of playing. We want to show that playing can not only be a hobby or a pastime, but also a serious undertaking, ”said Lang.

“It can actually be a career. And I think that’s something most people still don’t really know, ”he added.

Not a nuisance

However, for the community to be successful, the tug of war between sports and parents must be tackled.

To get parents to look beyond gaming, the group teamed up with various universities for a campus league last year. PVP Esports launched amateur esports leagues for the gaming community: the PVP Corporate League for professionals in the region and the PVP Intercampus League for university students in Singapore.

Together, they attracted 2,000 players from across Southeast Asia and 1.4 million online visitors. Over 50,000 people attended the Singapore Comic Con regional finale last December, and a Filipino team led the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang of the Corporate League.

PVP Esports got event organizers to teach schools how to maintain their esport labs, how to write stories, what “shoutcasting” is and other game cultures.

“As a result, they also recognized all the subtleties of the sport. The other parts of the sport are hobby, passion and just personal learning, even with a view to a future career, ”said Tan.

An important victory for the group was when the Singapore Minister of Education celebrated the PVP Esports event because he recognized the youth’s passion for gaming.

And “You can’t deny passion, can you?” Tan added.

And PVP Esports is more than just a passion for products.

“Ultimately, products can be copied easily, especially in the digital world. This can happen in no time, ”said Lang.

For this reason, PVP Esports focuses heavily on building communities and focusing on offering its community mainstream platforms to demonstrate their skills. It had its second round of its renamed community leagues, which started on January 31 at the Thailand Game Expo in Bangkok. The Campus League, now called the PVP Esports Campus Championship, for university students is now a regional event, like its counterpart to the group, now the PVP Esports Corporate Championship.

The 2020 community leagues will run from March to June and from August to November, where the top teams from Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines will play for a total jackpot prize of over 5 million pesetas.

Globe hosts the local qualifiers for the Philippines. There, the players fight for entry into the Indonesia Games Championship in July.

The goal is to improve player visibility until people forget that the old stereotypes actually existed.

