advertisement

In the News is a compilation of stories from The Canadian Press created to start your day. Here’s what’s on our editors’ radar for the morning of February 10th.

What we are seeing in Canada…

Princess Cruises says a Canadian is among 66 confirmed confirmed cases of the Coronavirus novel aboard the cruise ship Princess Diamond, dumped at the Japanese port of Yokohama, just outside Tokyo.

advertisement

The company says in a release issued early Monday morning that the positive test results were confirmed by the Japanese Ministry of Health and that it is following “ministry landing protocols to provide medical care for these new cases”.

The latest case raises to eight the number of Canadians inside Princess Diamonds who have contracted the new virus. The other seven were previously taken to Japanese hospitals for treatment and monitoring.

Seven cases of the virus have also been diagnosed in Canada.

The federal government said Sunday it was monitoring the welfare of 285 Canadians quarantined on Princess Diamante and another cruise ship docked outside Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Canada’s public health chief, Dr. Theresa Tam, said in a statement Sunday that none of the 213 evacuees from Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the blast – who are quarantined at the Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Ont., Have exposed any symptoms of the virus.

–

Also this…

VANCOUVER – The scene is set for a potential confrontation between police and anti-pipeline protesters blocking access to four ports in the Vancouver area.

On Sunday, protesters were served with a court order ordering them to stop blocking access to all four ports, but protesters say they intend to stay on their land.

Protesters are acting in solidarity with Wetsuwet Heritage chiefs, who are trying to stop the construction of a massive pipeline project that traverses their traditional territory in northwestern British Columbia.

Their war has sparked a protest movement spanning the steps of B.C. legislatures in Victoria to ports in Vancouver to rail lines in Ontario and Quebec.

Prime Minister John Horgan has said that the pipeline, which is part of Canada’s final liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project of 40 billion LNG, is of vital economic and social importance to the province’s north and already has the approval of 20 elected councils. of First Nations across the road from Dawson Creek to Kitimat. He noted that the courts have ruled that the pipeline can continue and said the rule of law should prevail.

–

ICYMI (in case you missed it)…

CALGARY – A Calgary group is hoping to raise enough money to open a homeless shelter in the city that allows residents to bring their pets with them.

Parachutes for Pets has been providing supplies and temporary homes for neglected and abandoned pets for the past year.

Spokeswoman Melissa David says homeless people in Calgary currently have to choose between a warm bed in a shelter or staying out with their frantic friends.

David is using a GoFundMe campaign to try to raise $ 30,000. She hopes to use the money to open an animal-friendly shelter this fall and potentially expand in the future.

John Rook of The Mustard Seed Road Ministry, which operates a homeless shelter in Calgary, says he would like to help David.

He says many people are leaving the ministry

shelter because pets are not allowed.

–

What we are seeing in the US…

LOS ANGELES – In a landmark victory that immediately widened the Oscars’ horizons, Bong Joon Ho’s masterfully devious class satire “Parasite” became the first non-English-language film to win the best appearance in 92-year history Awards Awards.

“Parasite” received the highest Hollywood award on Sunday night, along with awards for best director, best international film and best screenplay.

In a year dominated by period epics – “1917”, “Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood”, “The Irishman” – the film academy instead went overseas, to South Korea, to reward a contemporary and disturbing portrait of social inequality in “Parasites.”

The victory was a widespread moment for the Academy Awards, which has long been pleased to send international films into their category.

After all, “1917” returned home with three awards for its technical virtue: Roger Deakins’ cinematography, visual effects, and sound mixing.

All the acting winners – Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actress and Actress and Brad Pitt Laura Dern for Best Supporting Roles – went as expected.

For the 87th time, no female was nominated for Best Director this year, a theme that wanders throughout the ceremony.

–

What we are seeing in the rest of the world…

FRESH – China reported an increase in new cases of coronavirus on Monday, perhaps showing optimism that disease control measures including isolation of major cities may be working, while a cruise ship operator in Japan reported dozens of new cases. .

The death toll on the continent increased from 97 to 908 within 24 hours to midnight Sunday, and 3,062 new cases were reported. That rose 15 percent from Saturday and broke a string of daily declines. A government spokesman had said on Sunday those declines showed control measures were successful.

The death toll from the new virus has exceeded 774 people believed to have died in the 2002-03 epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome, another viral outbreak that began in China. A total of 40,117 cases in the territory of the new virus far exceed 8,098 cases of SARS.

More than 440 cases have been confirmed outside of China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

China has built two hospitals and sent thousands of additional doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers to Wuhan, the city of 11 million people in central China that is the epicenter of the outbreak. More access to Wuhan was suspended January 23. Restrictions have spread to cities with a total of 60 million people.

Businesses are gradually reopening after the Lunar New Year celebration, which stretched to discourage travel in an effort to improve the virus, but they face heavy losses.

–

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 10, 2020.

advertisement