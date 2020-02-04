advertisement

US health regulators approved the first peanut allergy drug for children and adolescents, marking a possible paradigm shift in treatment.

The drug, to be sold under the Palforzia brand, will be marketed by Aimmune Therapeutics Inc .. Therapy involves taking small doses of peanut protein, gradually increased over time to help desensitize patients to higher levels. high. The medicine is similar to the oral therapies offered by some allergologists; however, it is the first to be cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Aimmune shares rose 22% in extended trading on Friday to $ 37.90 per share. The stock had gained 32% in the last 12 months.

The drugs will be “a game changer for both food allergy doctors and patients,” according to Christina Ciaccio, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Precision and an investigator for Palforzia studies in the US “So far, we have been unable to do anything, but I tell patients to carefully monitor what they eat and to always be prepared with an epinephrine auto-injector in case a reaction occurs.”

The new drug is not a cure for patients and studies show it may not work for everyone who takes it. However, Aimunne says the benefits can be life-changing for parents and children who worry about the potentially fatal effects of accidental exposure.

Palforzia aims to appeal to patients and allergists who want regulated therapy that is trusted and has a consistent protocol, according to Chief Executive Officer Jayson Dallas. Adoption is “a defining moment for the whole peanut allergy community” and can “help usher in a new era in dealing with peanut allergy and, for a long time, for food allergy in general,” Dallas said in a message for Bloomberg News.

The drug approval path was stiff at times as the government shutdown to start 2019 meant the FDA did not start reviewing Aimmune’s application as quickly as investors hoped. The stakes have been rising since September when an FDA advisory panel voted in favor of the drug.

“Peanut allergy affects patients and their families daily and the threat of a severe backlash over an accidental peanut exposure creates an anxiety and interferes with their quality of life,” Dallas said.

The company compares the dosing regimen to that of allergic shots; has 12 visits during the first six months of increasing doses, followed by daily home dosing. While the current label is for patients between four and 17 years old, the company is researching the drug in young children between one and four years of age.

Analysts expect Palforzia to start slowly with about $ 48 million in sales this year, rising to $ 1.2 billion in 2024, data compiled by Bloomberg shows. The shares have high short interest, at about 30% of available shares, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

Aimmune may “pull the trend” of the typical “short-start” biotech thesis, Piper Jaffray analyst Christopher Raymond wrote in a note to clients in December.

University of Chicago Ciaccio echoed that sentiment, saying it has already scheduled patients for treatment after approval and even has a six-month wait to schedule a visit. While the drug will not be a universal fit for all patients, it looks forward to the day when there will be multiple treatments available to patients and decide which one is most appropriate.

Of the nearly 3 million people in the US with peanut allergies, Aimmune says about half would meet the target age group of 4 to 17 years. California-based company Brisbane sees a similar opportunity in Europe.

Aimmune says she has identified about 1,300 allergists they see as ready and ready adopters for therapy when it becomes commercially available. Of that group, about 250 already use self-made oral immunotherapy in their offices. Aimmune set the wholesale cost at $ 890 per month, regardless of the patient dosing phase.

Given the rising stock prices and the fact that experienced allergists can treat patients using peanut flour at a much cheaper cost, there are some skeptics on Wall Street. Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman sees the stock upside as being limited to what he called a “challenging trading history”.

Seigerman downgraded the stock near the end of 2019, saying there could be “concealment” at the time of approval and launch considering it is Aimmune’s first commercial drug.

Aimmune’s approval paves the way for DBV Technologies SA and its experimental bloat for peanut allergies. The FDA plans to make a decision on the Viaskin peanut shavings by August 5 after a consulting panel meeting.

Brisbane, California-based Aimmune aims to use digital and social media to help inform patients and families about the drug in the hope that they can consult with their allergist about possible treatment.

