And I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again …

It was meant to be just a common point-break knock-off for fast cars with neon LED lights that were at stake with luxury items like VCRs in exciting robbery situations.

Eight core films and a spin-off later, the “Fast Saga” earned almost six billion dollars worldwide. The trailer for the ninth official Fast and Furious Adventure recently dropped. It is completely and completely crazy.

At this point, it couldn’t be less.

As we wrote ourselves, this is the teaser for a summer popcorn event that blows everything up, waves gravity goodbye, and brings people back from the dead. All of these characteristics are synonymous with the franchise, including the miraculous resurrection.

Clip via Universal Pictures UK

Even the character of Brian O’Conner, played by the late Paul Walker, is still alive in the universe of the series. We won’t see him again for obvious reasons, but he received both a fourth broadcast that led to cinemas full of weeping guys all over the world and an ongoing legacy of naming a smiling newborn after him. You could argue that the name should be “Paul” rather than “Brian”, but you’re no longer looking for logic in this arena.

Instead, you dream of space. Almost 9 doesn’t seem to be getting us there yet, but it gives us John Cena as Vin Diesel’s long-lost malevolent brother, and we’ll take it cheerfully for now.

But wait. We are way ahead. Although we have already created a comprehensive power ranking for this bizarre collection, we try to get a brief overview of each film in chronological order:

The Fast and the Furious (2000, directed by Rob Cohen)

Paul Walker, a great undercover cop, takes up the street race and develops a brutal relationship with Vin Diesel, a very charismatic enthusiast for white vests.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003, directed by John Singleton)

Diesel sets out to pursue The Chronicles of Riddick, his underrated science fiction passion project. Tyrese Gibson joins Walker’s childhood friend who now has a grudge.

Can the two put their differences aside to defeat the series’ most memorable villain? Yes. Eva Mendes is also in this and is due for a proper return.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006, directed by Justin Lin)

Walker leaves. Diesel ends up returning in a shocking cameo at the time, which helped revive a franchise that was right for DVD hell.

Justin Lin and Sung Kang also appear here and are more than welcome company. Lucas Black and Bow Wow? Not as much.

Fast & Furious (2009, directed by Justin Lin)

By starting to raise an eyebrow towards the naming convention for these films.

Lin brings the original core four back together – Diesel, Walker, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez – for a solid actioner who doesn’t disgrace himself while pushing things into somewhat more ridiculous terrain. Buckle up on this front …

Fast Five (2011, directed by Justin Lin)

The Rock enters the fight as the Fast Saga absorbs the chaos and presents literally incredible scenarios in which the characters should be 100% killed, but wipe it off as if it were nothing against the backdrop of the action adventure in the bright and airy ocean.

It pays off critically and economically, makes almost $ 300 million more than the previous box office effort and heralds an extremely lucrative future.

This is the turning point. The moment when you ask your friends to look at the first four because the journey is the destination and the destination is wonderful. No film series has the right not only to record a good five films, but also to get them.

Fast & Furious 6 (directed by Justin Lin)

What goes up … only comes down a bit.

The plot remains intense and nonsensical. Michelle Rodriguez ‘Letty returns from the dead. A guy from The Raid appears. MMA fighter Gina Carano is on board. The characters of Gal Gadot and Sung Kang are killed, the latter actually happening in the third film, but the chronological timeline is only now catching up.

Oh, and Jason Statham positions himself as the next enemy.

Furious 7 (2015, directed by James Wan)

The second best. I wanted to say the most ridiculous thing, but frankly, it is difficult to narrow this scale. Still, that’s crazy.

Statham is essentially The Terminator, cars fly through buildings, martial arts legend Tony Jaa gets a chance, as does Ronda Rousey. The Rock bends out of a cast. Paul Walker, who tragically died before the film was released, is said to be very impressively adopted. No eye dry in the house …

Clip about Tomer Tzimerman

Fast & Furious 8 (2017, directed by F. Gary Gray)

In America, this is known as The Fate of the Angry. I think we all agree that this is a much stronger title.

The film itself cannot reach the airy heights of the past three years, thanks in part to Gray’s manual work, a conspiracy between Russian separatist mercenaries, and an inexplicable twist on Statham that we now need to be a good guy because …

Hobbs & Shaw (2019, directed by David Leitch)

The first – of many? – Spin-off focusing on the adventures of Hobbs (The Rock) and Shaw (Statham).

First, the two opponents are forced to work together to stop Idris Elba’s genetically engineered assassin and save the world itself from a deadly virus. Mediocre, disgusting and very profitable. You will see these two again.

Fast 9 (2020, directed by Justin Lin)

Lin is back. So also Sung Kang, who is somehow alive with the charming Han Seoul-Oh (yes, that’s his name) and who finally pays for the social media fan campaign #JusticeForHan by clearing Statham’s malice from the board and thereby about 400 questions raises.

And there is the general problem of quality control and the fear that the wheels of this thing have dropped completely and we are just going to run empty until this last scheduled 10th movie shows the finish line.

But forget it all, here JOHN CENA plays a fairly transparent representation for The Rock, from which Diesel can finally benefit. My head hurts.

heritage

This franchise is justifiably incredible. It focuses on a group of underground racers who are familiar with military-grade weapons and super cars for four or five films until they are recruited by government agencies and given a James Bond-like license to kill.

When you reach the eighth main rate, everyone is superhuman, driven by the addiction to adrenaline, the all-embracing love for the family and the sweet, honey-colored Corona Extra.

It can be argued that the Fast Saga is indeed a remarkably progressive one; To raise actors and characters of color, to bring proud cultural heritage into the story and to make real attempts to avoid gender stereotypes or their isolation.

That said, this is still a series in which nameless women wear sparsely dressed props and prizes at races. Gal Gadot’s successor helps advance the plot in Fast Five, while the camera remains like an obsessed fan of Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel and Jordana. Brewster is no longer allowed to play when her husband sails into the sunset on the screen, though apparently is involved in Fast 9 again.

You’re also circling the term “Race Wars” for a major racing event, so … yeeeeah, maybe you can keep working on a broader future for everyone, Fast Saga.

At least the top stars – Diesel, Rock, Statham – can agree on one thing. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal last August, the trio has creative control over their fight scenes, with no actor allowed to get more on-screen punishment from the other. Such a backstage policy has not sounded so hysterical since Hulk Hogan’s glorious days in WCW.

Speaking of hysterical: “See You Again”, the aforementioned Paul Walker tribute song by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, has a rich emotional life for itself.

The title stands out as the first hip-hop song to be seen on YouTube more than a billion times while gaining such importance in pop culture that Khalifa and Puth adopted it during the Los Angeles Lakers’ homage to the deceased Basketball star Kobe played Bryant.

Clip about House of Highlights

The connection doesn’t end there, not where there are well-meaning but strange memes like the following that deal with the Internet:

Back to the song for a moment. Puth, unknown at the time of its construction, was changed forever by experience.

“I don’t know if many people know that I shouldn’t have played in the video,” he told Billboard in 2017.

“I shouldn’t be in the song, I should just be an author of the song. I was a brand new artist, I wasn’t cool enough to be part of the franchise, I wasn’t big enough yet, but I have proven everyone that they were wrong, everyone on my record label was standing next to me and my management.

“I will never forget that I called them on the phone from this large conference table and they explained the reasons why it should be sung by this artist and blah, blah, I won’t call it any names, but … I said : “That’s great. Your film will come out in a week and I won’t give you the song. “And I hung up and when I miraculously said that I was in the music video.”

A man who clearly lives a quarter of a mile at a time.

For the rest of us, we live on behalf of a modern cultural phenomenon that no one has seen so closely, with which you either go full throttle or are completely in the dust.

I will now stop making auto-based metaphors. Trust me if nothing else; If you’ve never seen these films before, run them one at a time. Doing all of this in one day is probably a breeze, but on the other hand, this is the greatest soap opera of our time and must be respected as such.

Join the family.

