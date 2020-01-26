advertisement

The two-part feature coincides with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, More 4 and Channel 4 are showing a new documentary that contains the moving and revealing testimony of 16 Holocaust survivors.

For the first time ever Auschwitz Untold: In colorThe audience witnesses the coloring of black and white archive material.

With this, the filmmakers want to present the unprecedented horror of everyday life in the National Socialist concentration camp.

The two-part documentary is narrated by award-winning actor Ben Kingsley (Schindler’s List, Gandhi).

In its narrative structure, the series shows the moving and revealing testimony of more than 15 Holocaust survivors, including the rarely heard voice of a Holocaust survivor from Rome and a member of the Jewish underground who took part in armed resistance to the Nazis.

These survivors report firsthand about the dark shadow of Auschwitz and the final solution.

With this in mind, the series will reveal Nazi plans for cultural genocide against Jews and Roma.

The series is produced and directed by BAFTA winner David Shulman (Basquiat: Rage to Riches, Gettys: The richest art dynasty in the world).

David Shulman, producer / director of Auschwitz Untold: In Color, said:

“My goal to make Auschwitz Untold was to get as much contemporary feedback as possible. The coloring of the black and white archive is one aspect to make this story more accessible to a younger audience and to give the people in the film material more humanity.

“By including a Jewish resistance fighter from Vilnius and a survivor of the Roma Holocaust from France, Auschwitz Untold: In Color adds unique perspectives that are overlooked by most documentaries about the Holocaust.”

Another 4 show part one of Auschwitz Untold: In color on Sunday, January 26th, at 9 p.m. Part two will be broadcast the next evening.

If you missed these shows, a 90-minute special will be shown on Channel 4 on Wednesday, January 29, at 10:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at what’s in stock.

