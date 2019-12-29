advertisement

“The promised thing is to blame,” with this description Dominican Republic singer Natti Natasha began her career in 2019. The interpreter of “Sin Pajama” was wearing a pink dress, too short and started to dance.

At the beginning of the recording, the audience doesn’t seem to find anything unusual. After a few seconds, the story changes. She leans against the window of an apartment and begins to move her canopy to the rhythm of the title song “What to pull” by her similar daddy Yankee.

The video quickly reached millions of views and thousands of comments. Congratulations were not lacking due to his skills in the so-called Twerking dance of the Caribbean. Natti Natasha leaves more than one open-mouthed for her ability to dance.

Twerk is a term used to describe a provocative dance that became world famous thanks to the performance of Miley Cyrus and was even included in the Oxford English Dictionary.

According to research, this term is not new and was used exactly two hundred years ago in the past. The words were used to refer to movement of torsion, contraction, or tremor. It was used as a noun in 1820, over the decades it became a verb and in 1901 its spelling changed to twerk.

Surely the dance of Natti Natasha will not be forgotten and invites many more to participate #quetirepalantechallenge, Artists like J Quiles took the opportunity to point out that the dance of Natti Na is criminal and pointed to one of the subjects that catapulted them to fame.

