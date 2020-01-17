advertisement

Police have released footage of an insensitive thief trying to stop a chase by throwing his helmet on the brass.

Images of the high-speed chase show the two men accelerating along country roads near Withernwick, Hull.

One of the thugs threw his helmet on the police car during the high-speed chase

(Image: Twitter / Humber Road Police)

The dramatic sequence then shows the passenger’s helmet flying to the police car after being thrown on the road, reports Hull Live.

By posting the images on their Humber Roads police Twitter account, Humberside police said the men were responsible for a “two-day crime wave” in Hull.

They said, “Motorcycle stolen, two offenders responsible for a two-day crime wave in Hull. Continuation of the Eastern constituency earlier today. The passenger thought that by removing his helmet, we would abandon the chase! “

Driver lost control of stolen bike

(Image: Twitter / Humber Road Police)

The driver, who was still wearing his helmet, lost control of the motorcycle and was forced to flee on foot.

Images of the police helicopter show the two men running frantically across a field.

After “running a few miles” across the muddy fields, the police finally managed to catch the culprits.

They tweeted: “Two very wet, muddy and tired delinquents in detention … We will use all available tactics against motorcycle crime.”

