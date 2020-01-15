advertisement

Pari Mistry was returning from work along the M1 in the dark on the evening of January when a car hit it from behind.

The 27-year-old Leicester vehicle passed from the outer to the middle lane and caught fire.

A stunned and injured Bet couldn’t get out of his car, which was quickly consumed by the flames.

Fortunately, truck driver John Rastrick, who was driving just behind the crashed vehicles, rushed to her rescue, dragging her from the burning wreckage.

And the whole shocking incident was captured on the dashcam.

Now, Pari and John have been reunited, and the two of them have shared what happened.

The accident occurred at 5:43 p.m. on Thursday, January 17, 2019, while Pari was traveling on the road northbound from the highway.

“I just got home from work,” she told LeicestershireLive.

“I work at Lutterworth, and I was coming home to Leicester and that’s basically all I did – it was just a normal day for me.

“I don’t remember much about the accident at all, just little bits, like when I woke up on the floor and I didn’t know my car had exploded.

“I had no idea how serious the accident was until much later.

“I couldn’t wait to have dinner with my husband, that’s all I had in mind.”

Her memory of the collision had completely disappeared and she did not know how she became lying on the M1.

‘I just thought’ oh my God ‘, if I fall asleep I could die’

“I could hear voices and hear stuff, but I couldn’t lift my head to look around. I felt like I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t do anything, I was just lying there” , did she say.

“I was so cold and I was shivering.

“The next thing I remember is going to the ambulance and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, if I fall asleep, I could die.’

“It was what I thought along the way.”

“I just wanted my family to know,” added Pari.

“The only thing that worried me was,” Stay awake, don’t fall asleep. “

Truck driver John was looking for a place to rest for the night when he saw Pari’s car catch fire in front of him.

“The die was at 50 mph. I could see the traffic and the red lights ahead of me, so I slowed down to about 45 mph,” said the 65-year-old from Chesterfield.

“I got out in the middle lane from the left lane and I’m going ahead and the next thing I see this car explodes in front of me.”

John, who has been a truck driver for 30 years, said that the fuel tank of the Pari vehicle was damaged in the accident, and “that is why the car was in such a condition”.

He managed to stop his vehicle and jumped into action.

“I couldn’t get out of the cabin fast enough, knowing that I literally had a few seconds to get there – it turned out 29 seconds.

John jumped from his truck and went to the burning wreckage in 29 seconds.

(Image: John Rastrick)

“I got there and opened the card door and said,” Oh my God, what am I doing here? “.

“Fortunately, Pari was in a position where she was facing me and her knees were bent under her chin.

“I was fighting with the seat belt. In the end, I got it for free and I said, ‘You come with me honey,’ and that’s it, she went out.”

Right after John got Pari out of the car, the fire intensified and there were several small explosions, he said.

John, along with others who had stopped, pulled Pari away from the vehicle and returned to his truck to get his mattress and quilt to keep him warm as the temperature was minus 4 degrees.

Emergency services arrived soon after.

“I had to learn to speak again, to eat again, to swallow again”

Trevor Hawkes and James O’Neill were the first paramedics from the East Midlands Ambulance Service on the scene.

“We could see a smoldering vehicle, firefighters there, a body on the road and people around the person,” said Trevor.

“From what I remember, it was just a car shell, completely burned.”

Pari had a cut in the head and was very confused, but had no other immediate signs of injury.

Among the doctors on site was Dr. Matt Woods, who arrived shortly after the paramedics.

He assessed Pari and thought that she might have suffered a brain injury and therefore would need to go to a hospital with neurosurgical capabilities. She was taken to Coventry and Walsgrave General Hospital.

John rescued Pari from a collision with the M1, which left his car on fire. A few seconds after he got her out of the car, it exploded. Pictured with EMAS paramedic Katie Bannister, (left) Associate Paramedic practitioner James O’Neill (second left), paramedic Trevor Hawkes and Dr. Matt Woods (right) who were the first responders

The decision turned out to be correct because Pari had suffered a skull fracture and bleeding in the brain. She underwent an eight-hour operation during which a metal plate was inserted between her skull and her brain.

The operation forced Pari’s long hair to be cut, making her “completely bald,” she said.

“I remember when I was in intensive care, I tried to grow my hair or something, finally when I had energy in my hand, and I said to myself:” Huh, where are my hair? “.”

In fact, the effects of Pari’s injuries were so severe that she had to relearn how to perform most of the most basic movements in life.

“I had to learn to speak again, to eat again, to swallow again, I had to learn to walk and gain strength, so I had to learn everything from scratch,” she said. declared.

“But I think because I’m young, my brain is still a young brain, so I’m very lucky that it happened at that age.”

“I could have been dead”

“It’s so surreal and I’m still trying to figure out what happened and that this video is actually mine, because I don’t believe it, nothing seems real,” she added. .

“Having a brain injury doesn’t seem real, so it’s just trying to manage it every day.

“The best thing is that my friends and family support me so much, and we all try to take it every day as it comes.

Pari said she was “so grateful” for what John had done, because “very few people would react like that at the time.”

“People walked by and that’s it and they went on with their lives, but what he did was so brave, and if he hadn’t done it by that time, I could have been in a much worse or even dead, “she said.

She also thanked the medical staff for their actions during the night, and her “incredibly supportive” employer.

“I’m just trying to take it every day as I go,” said Pari.

“I think the long-term goal is to get back to work.”

John Rastrick pulled Pari out of his burning wreckage from a car after an Audi collided with it on the M1.

For his selfless actions, John received an award for bravery from the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

He said he was overwhelmed by the price, but added, “I was just in the right place at the right time. This is how I see it.

“I see no courage on this.

“To know how far Pari has traveled in just one year since the accident is incredible.”

