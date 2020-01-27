advertisement

Just in case A Million Little Things Season 2 doesn’t target Gary’s character enough, you’re going to meet his mother! Sure, in some situations this would be a warm welcome, but things are a bit more complicated here. The character Alice left home when Gary was quite young, which means there are a lot of conflicts that could arise from this.

Now you know that – Marcia Gay Harden will play the part! This was recently confirmed in a new TVLine story. The character’s official description says that Alice went the first time to “follow her acting dreams and know that the big screen and Hollywood called”. She will have her first appearance in the episode of February 6 of the series, airing twelfth this season.

For those who are wondering, James Roday (who plays Gary) is very keen to spend some time with her. Here’s some of what he had to say about the website above:

“I don’t want to underestimate how cool it was that she came to do an episode of our show … I’m a fan for as long as I can remember. It was a real privilege for me to watch her how she does her thing, divides the space and chooses her brain. “

Just in case you’re wondering what the other drama for Roday’s character will be, the promo for Thursday’s new episode shows that Gary is being arrested. This is a situation that could exacerbate some of his problems – and that he has had many times due to a number of developments with Maggie. The guy just got through it, especially when you think about his recovery in season 1.

Still, A Million Little Things is a show that loves performing many different acting challenges in its appearances. That this character appears now is just another proof of that.

What do you think about Marcia Gay Harden in the second season of A Million Little Things?

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

