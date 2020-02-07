advertisement

Next week on ABC, A Million Little Things, Season 2, Episode 13 will air and hopefully carry all the emotions you expect. This will be an episode that deals with what’s right in front of you, no matter how difficult it may be.

Take for example what we will see for Delilah and Sophie as they prepare for the unexpected. In the meantime, Maggie and Gary have to do something different at a party. (What’s between all this and Grey’s Anatomy with so many parties on ABC shows that turn out to be shocking?)

If you need some more information, read the full summary of A Million Little Things Season 2, Episode 13 below:

Delilah and Sophie get together during a family emergency. Rom and Regina learn that their potential birth mother could be at risk; and Maggie and Gary face a harsh reality when they attend a mutual friend’s cancer remission party.

Even though there will be some sadder moments in this episode, keep in mind: A million little things often find a way to awaken hope in the devastation. These are characters who need to find a way to move forward regardless of the battles ahead.

Based on the promo airing tonight, one of the central stories is about what happens to Sophie after she decides to say goodbye, frustrated by the criticism of her relationship choices. Because of her age, she is in a place where she is both independent and ruthless. She doesn’t have the same perspective as others around her. That could seriously hinder their future here.

