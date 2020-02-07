advertisement

Images of two men were released by police investigating an attack in Leicester city center in which a man’s jaw was broken.

Officers were called to Abbey Street, near St Margaret’s bus station, after learning that a man had been assaulted inside a room at night.

advertisement

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday January 18.

In an appeal released today, Leicestershire police asked members of the public who recognized either of the people photographed to contact them.

A spokesperson said, “Do you recognize these two men? We learned that a man was beaten in the face in a local on Abbey Street in Leicester in the wee hours of Saturday, January 18.

“The victim, who is in his twenties, had a broken jaw following the incident. He went to the hospital where he was operated on. Since then, he has left the hospital.

“An investigation into the incident is still underway and we believe the men represented can assist us in our investigations.”

The spokesperson asked the men, or anyone who recognizes them, to call the police at 101.

If you want to stay up to date with the latest crime news in Leicestershire, join the Leicester Crime Watch Facebook group. Over 20,000 people have already done so.

.

advertisement