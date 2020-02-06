advertisement

A man who lost his leg a year after a terrible motorcycle accident will climb Mount Everest to thank the paramedics in Perth who saved his life.

Lee Chapman was riding his motorcycle near Oldmeldrum in Aberdeenshire in April 2016 when the collision occurred.

The 34-year-old “was losing a lot of blood” when the Scotland Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) helicopter arrived at the scene.

Mr Chapman said: “Without the help and assistance of the Charity Air Ambulance of Scotland, I am not sure I am alive today.

“When they found me, I had lost a lot of blood and they were able to drive me to the hospital in 20 minutes.”

Mr. Chapman subsequently began the meticulous rehabilitation process, undergoing rigorous physiotherapy while walking with a stick for the following year.

However, he suffered a new setback in March 2017 when a potentially fatal infection set in due to complications with the steel in his leg.

Attempts were made to save the member, but the doctors ultimately decided that the only option was to amputate him.

The Pitmedden man has since been on the road to recovery, saying that being “in a life and death situation” made him “want to do something worthwhile.”

He is now preparing to challenge his condition by covering more than 80 miles to Everest base camp on behalf of the SCAA next month.

Mr Chapman hopes to raise around £ 2,500, the average cost of an air ambulance rescue.

Despite being considered one of the toughest treks in the world, Mr. Chapman said he was confident about his chances.

He said, “I think my biggest challenges will be dealing with the lack of oxygen and taking care of my leg.

“During the hike, the prosthesis will rub and cut my leg if I do not prepare properly and do not take care of it.”

Keenan Recycling’s operations manager goes through work after training daily.

He will embark on the difficult 14-day hike with the help of a sherpa and a guide, who will help him carry vital equipment.

The SCAA is raising funds to install a new helicopter in Aberdeen, in addition to the one it operates from Perth Airport.

The new machine is expected to start saving lives from its Dyce base next month.

