advertisement

Orangeburg MPs say a man who has been tried for attempted murder is refused imprisonment after being accused of shooting a cousin

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) – A Cordova man released from custody for attempted murder faces the same charge for the second time in an independent incident.

Authorities say 30-year-old Raynard Ballard II was refused the loan when he appeared in court on Tuesday for allegedly shooting his cousin and stealing his car.

advertisement

According to the authorities, the incident occurred on December 28, 2019 at 3:20 a.m. in Owens Street.

When the MPs arrived at the residence, they said they had found a man who had offered Ballard, his cousin, a trip to several places in the Edisto Drive area. At one of the stops, the victim says, Ballen went into a house, returned to the car and, according to a report, “had to take care of his family”

The victim informed the investigators that his cousin shot him in the leg and set off on a rented Ford Fusion. According to officials, the victim had to crawl off the street in search of help.

Witnesses in the area said they heard an argument before shooting in a nearby parking lot.

Ballen is accused of attempted murder, armed robbery with a lethal weapon, grand theft and possession of a weapon while commissioning a crime.

advertisement