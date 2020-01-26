advertisement

TORONTO – A man in his fifties who traveled from China to Toronto earlier this week is the first Canadian case of the new corona virus, health officials said on Saturday as they were calm after an international outbreak.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief health officer, said the case was considered “presumably positive” until the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg found the same positive results as the tests conducted in Toronto.

advertisement

Even so, officials said they took all precautions to ensure people’s safety and interviewed everyone who was in contact with the man between Wednesday when he landed in Toronto and Thursday when he went to the hospital.

“The risk to Ontarians is still low and things are well managed and controlled,” said Williams. “As I hoped, the system works the way it should.”

According to Williams, the provincial authorities are also working with their federal counterparts to connect with people who were sitting in rows with the man he had taken to Toronto. However, he noted that even these people shouldn’t worry too much.

“You have to walk past someone more than casually,” he said.

He added that the generally available information about the disease appears to have contributed to the early detection of this case.

“The individual who was aware of their responsibility and felt uncomfortable, even without serious symptoms, was concerned enough and was informed in good time,” said Williams. “It just tells you that people know that they want to take reasonable precautions to protect their health and their family members and others.”

His deputy, Dr. Barbara Yaffe said the positive test results were received on Saturday afternoon, two days after the patient called 911 to feel sick. As of Saturday evening, he was in a stable condition in a vacuum room that is used in hospitals to contain air pollutants.

“The emergency services were aware of his travel history and took all precautions,” she said, noting that he had spent some time in Wuhan, the virus’ epicenter.

The news of Canada’s first coronavirus patient comes as authorities around the world grapple with the new type of virus that originated in China and has since spread to Europe and North America.

To date, there are more than 1,975 cases, three in France and two in the United States.

While 56 people have died of the virus in China – most of whom were elderly – the World Health Organization has not declared the outbreak an international public health emergency.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement after reporting the city’s first coronavirus case that health officials have made it clear that the risk remains low. He also praised the city’s health authorities for their quick response.

“Our front-line healthcare workers are the best in the world and have procedures in place to ensure people’s safety,” said Tory.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu repeated the sentiment in a written statement, saying that officials are taking all necessary precautions.

“The Canadian government has worked closely with regional and regional partners and international partners since China first reported cases of 2019-nCoV to ensure that our country is ready to limit the spread of 2019-nCoV in Canada,” she said ,

The new virus comes from a large family of coronaviruses, some of which cause nothing worse than a cold. At the end of 2002, a coronavirus called severe acute respiratory syndrome broke out in southern China, causing severe pneumonia that quickly spread to other countries. SARS infected more than 8,000 people and killed almost 800, including 44 Canadians. Toronto was badly hit in this outbreak.

In 2012, another corona virus called Middle East Respiratory Syndrome started in Saudi Arabia that makes people too sick. MERS is still widespread and causes a small number of infections every year. The World Health Organization has counted nearly 2,500 cases and more than 850 deaths in the Middle East and beyond.

SARS and MERS came from animals, and almost certainly from this latest virus. The first infected visited or worked at a fish market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been quarantined since the outbreak.

The busy streets, shopping centers and other public areas have become extremely quiet, masks are mandatory in public, and medical care has become scarce in some hospitals. Transport was also stopped in around a dozen Chinese cities, where around 36 million people live.

Canadian officials have stated that such mass quarantines will not take place here, even if there is an outbreak.

It is not clear how deadly the new coronavirus is, or if it is even as dangerous as normal flu, resulting in 12,200 hospitalizations and around 3,500 deaths in Canada each year.

The federal government has tightened measures at major airports in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal and asked travelers if they have been to Wuhan in the past 14 days. The positive response triggered further investigations.

advertisement