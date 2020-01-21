advertisement

A man who killed his cousin and his cousin’s wife at the Pasadena apartment was found crazy on Tuesday when the three were killed.

34-year-old Jacob Mallory Bersson is due to appear in a courtroom in Pasadena on February 5, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney General.

He pleaded for October 13, 2014 against December 5 for two murders in which Lawrence Bressler [50] and Denise Bressler [64] were killed.

Bersson also admitted the special charge of several murders and the accusation that he had personally used a knife.

Lawrence Bressler was able to call 911 just before 6:30 a.m. that day and, according to the police, identify his cousin as his attacker.

His wife died in a hospital shortly after arriving.

Lawrence Bressler died in surgery, the police said. He taught at the Le Cordon Bleu Cooking School in Pasadena for 11 years and was operations manager at the Chefs Center of California, a commercial center for food preparation and education.

The police found Bersson bloody about a block from the apartment at 290 N. Madison Ave. and arrested him.

Before the murder, Bersson, who had “got into difficult times”, had moved in with the Bresslers. However, living conditions no longer worked and the Bresslers told Bersson that he had to move out.

Bersson took the news well and agreed to the report. A few days later, Bersson stormed into the couple’s bedroom and stabbed them while they were in bed.

Bersson could have faced prison life without parole if the judge had determined that he was healthy at the time of the crime.

Staff writer Ruby Gonzales contributed to this story.

