Police shot a man in South London on Sunday after it was believed that several people had been stabbed to death in an incident the police described as terrorist.

“A man was shot by armed officers in Streatham. At this stage, it is believed that a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being checked; The incident was classified as terrorist, ”the police said on Twitter.

“We believe there are two injured victims. We are waiting for updates to their terms. “

The police later said the man they had shot was declared dead.

Armed police cordoned off the area on the main shopping street in Streatham, a busy residential area south of the Thames. The police said people should avoid the area.

Some videos of the scene were posted on Twitter, but were not verified by Reuters. In a film shot in a shop across the street, a man is seen on the street while at least two armed police officers point their guns behind an unmarked car whose blue lights are flashing.

Helicopters flew overhead and there were police cars in the surrounding streets, the area of ​​which was taped off.

The last such incident in London occurred in November when the police shot a man in a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people and wounded three others before being knocked down by bystanders. The authorities called this a terrorist attack.

The London Ambulance Service said: “We have a number of resources involved in an incident on Streatham High Road.”

A woman reacts when police officers interview people near the place where a man was shot by the armed police in London. Photo: Hollie Adams / Getty Images

Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, said they witnessed the shooting on Streatham High Road in front of a shoe store.

He told the PA news agency, “I was just crossing the street when I saw that a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest was being chased by an alleged undercover police officer – just like in civilian clothes.

“The man was then shot. I think I heard three shots, but I don’t remember exactly.

“Then I ran to the library to get myself to safety.

“From the library, I saw a load of ambulances and armed police arrive at the scene.”

Mr. Bulhan said people started running to nearby shops after the incident.

“We were all instructed by the armed police to stay indoors until we were evacuated,” he said. – Reuters / PA

