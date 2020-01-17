advertisement

PORTLAND, Or. – Most airport travelers who have time, open a book, browse their phone or take a nap. Others go one step further.

A man who drove through Oregon International Airport on Thursday at Portland was caught playing a video game on one of the airport’s video monitors.

“I couldn’t believe it. You have all these monitors there and he is playing a video game,” said Stefan Dietz, who captured the moment and tweeted. According to Dietz, the gamer even seemed to be talking to other players through a headset.

The monitor usually displays a map of the airport that helps travelers with the locations of restaurants and bathrooms. But at 4:30 in the morning it was overtaken by the man and his PlayStation 4 instead, according to Kama Simonds airport spokeswoman.

The game he seemed to be playing, after connecting to the monitor output, was the popular battle-generous game Apex Legends. CNN was unable to identify the passenger.

Airport officials approached the man and asked if he wanted to disconnect the game from the monitor. They received an answer that they did not quite expect. “He politely asked the staff if he could end his game,” Simonds said.

The airport officials said no, so it was over for the passenger who obeyed.

“We would like travelers to plug in our outlets, but just ask them not to connect anything else,” Simonds said.

