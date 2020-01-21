advertisement

A man who was shot in a taxi last week and who said he had bailed him made him a “seated duck” for attacks.

The man, who is in his 20s and cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Sunday under an arrest warrant and has been in custody ever since, after being given bail last May.

On Tuesday, the High Court heard that strict conditions were set when he was bailed last year. This included being at a specific address, curfew, registering at the same Garda station twice a day and being available on Lake Garda by mobile phone. He had violated his bail 41 times since his bail almost eight months ago.

After being shot in a taxi last Monday, he ran to Lake Garda station, but had not logged on for several days. He claimed in court that breaches of his bail were restrictive and made him an easier target. The man also attributed the bail violations to the fact that he had “hacked and changed” his routine.

He argued in front of Ms. Justice Eileen Creed of the High Court that although his terms of detention were restrictive and did not allow him to change his routine, Lake Garda had warned him that his life was in danger and that he was doing his daily routine for his should change own security.

As evidence, he told the court himself and on Lily Buckley BL’s behalf that, although his bail terms were set, he must reside at a specified address, gardaí had told him that because of his existence, he should not return to this house was a risk to his life.

However, Ms. Justice Creed stated that it was clear that the bail terms had been repeatedly violated and that the withdrawal of the bail granted last May was justified. She released the detained man before the Drogheda District Court on Friday, January 24.

He has been charged with harm and possession of a stolen vehicle, and the bail, which has now been lifted by the High Court, was granted on May 24, 2019 in connection with these charges.

The man wanted to be released on bail and told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that he could keep her and change his routine for security reasons if the terms of the bail became less restrictive.

He believed that this would be possible if he were allowed to settle at two addresses and register at two Lake Garda stations and register at one of the two stations instead of twice a day. Last April, Lake Garda received an official warning that its life was in danger.

He said he had been told several times since then that his life was in danger. “If it were once a day and maybe two Lake Garda stations [of your choice], I would be less predictable,” the man told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the conditions for the signing may be new and a deposit will be made for him got to. “If I could have two [specified] addresses, it would be less predictable,” he suggested. “It is unfair to punish me for taking precautions,” he added, noting that the bail terms laid down last May contradicted the advice he was given to change his routine because his life like that was in danger.

He suggested there was a shot in a taxi because his bail was so restrictive that his movements were predictable.

“I have to be less predictable, I can’t show my face too much,” he said, adding that after what happened last week, he couldn’t even take a taxi. He argued that his “hands were forced to do so” because he breached his bail and failed to register at a Garda station in the days after trying to shoot him.

All he asked the court to do was to hit him “in the middle” to give him a bail that he could keep and that also allowed him to vary his movements for his own safety, as Gardaí did had advised.

Ms. Buckley for the man said that her client would have to be “a creature of habit” if he were to comply with the bail terms laid down last May. After there was evidence that he was shot last week, Ms. Buckley said that a certain “situation has now become very visible” to the man.

She added that compliance with the bail terms set in the past year had “actually made her a target, a sitting duck”.

She asked the court to give him more flexible bail conditions because of “unprecedented circumstances.”

While the court was told that the man on the property had a “ballistic glass” – a bulletproof glass – that he had to bail on, he even came to the window to call late at night or early in the morning Looking to the door was a danger. Ms. Buckley therefore suggested that on some occasions when Gardaí called the property to ensure that he met the residence and curfew requirements of the security deposit granted last May, nobody answered the calls answered at the door.

Her client was arrested on Sunday on the basis of an arrest warrant granted to Gardaí last Thursday, so that he could be arrested and brought to justice for breaching his bail. The arrest warrant was executed on Monday in front of the central criminal court and the man was remanded in custody. He appeared before the Supreme Court on Tuesday and said that the withdrawal of his bail was justified even though the man had requested bail again, on less restrictive terms.

