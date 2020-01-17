advertisement

A man who tried to sell his television to pay for family food spoke of his anger at losing money at his local Cash Converters.

Charlie Rudkin was left “furious” after losing £ 300 for television due to a cracked screen – which he said was done by staff.

Rudkin told Hull Live that the TV was in “perfect condition” before wrapping it to protect it from damage.

However, he says he saw two staff members tighten the edges of the TV too tightly while taking it out of the box, which the father of three said caused the damage.

Charlie Rudkin with TV

(Image: HullLive)

However, when he reported what happened to the store manager, the company refused to take responsibility for the damage, without offering compensation.

The 29-year-old said he had been unable to feed and clothe his young family and pay his bills and rent.

“I worked for an agency and I was laid off two days before Christmas, so I and my family have no money, no electricity and no diapers for our baby or food without the help of ‘a food bank,’ said Rudkin.

“I just got rehired for a job, so in the meantime, the only thing I could think of was selling our 55” TV to make money like I originally bought from Cash Converters for around £ 500 and was told by them that I would get around £ 300 to resell them.

“I put a bag over the TV and polystyrene on it and put it back in the original box I bought it in, so there was no way it could wobble, and I borrowed £ 10 from my partner’s father for the taxi to the cash converters as I am not driving.

Crack on tv

(Image: HullLive)

“I got to the store and got into the screen test queue, but the staff member didn’t seem to get the TV out of the box, so he called a colleague and between them he took it out roughly in the corners and then looked at it and said there was a crack on the screen.

“But it was only because they put pressure on it because it was absolutely perfect when it went into the package.

“I complained but the manager has reviewed CCTV and refuses to do anything or accept responsibility, so now my £ 500 TV is broken and I have no money to feed my children ages 13, 7 and 1, or my partner.

“I am absolutely furious”.

“I left nothing”

The incident left Mr. Rudkin dependent on a food bank for meals and supplies for his baby while he waits for his first pay package.

The food bank even provided an old television, theirs being out of service.

The father said he was “shocked” by the attitude of the store and contacted Trading Standards regarding his complaint.

Charlie says he “smokes”

(Image: HullLive)

“What the cash converters have done is absolutely shocking. I tried to sell the TV to feed my family and now I have nothing,” said Rudkin.

“They didn’t show me any remorse for the way they manipulated and broke the TV and didn’t even agree to meet me halfway with 50% compensation.”

“At close range, they just blamed me and I’m so mad at the situation.”

What Cash Converters Say

Chris Lister, store manager at the Cash Converters Hull branch, said, “We are aware of a customer complaint regarding a damaged television set in the Hull store, King Edward Street.

“Since receiving the complaint, we have carefully examined our video surveillance in the store and can confirm that our staff has moved the item safely and securely, ensuring that there is no mishandling .

“The customer saw the television removed from its packaging and was always in the presence of the article and our staff during their visit to our store.

“We are certain that the item was not damaged by any of our teams and have passed this information on to the customer.”

.

