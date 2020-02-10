advertisement

A man in his forties was wounded in the face and head after being attacked in Forfar by two young men armed with metal poles.

The incident occurred on February 4 in the Green Street parking lot around 5:30 p.m. near the junction with Canmore Street.

Police said the man was lucky to escape with minor injuries.

The first suspect is described as being white, between the ages of 18 and 20, about 5 feet 8 and of average height and wearing a black hooded top and black Ellesse jogging bottom.

The second suspect is also described as 18 to 20 years of age, about 5 feet 10, of average height and wearing black clothes.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said, “If you have information that would assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to a police officer.

“In addition, information can be communicated anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Our reference is incident 3081 of February 4.”

