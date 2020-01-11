advertisement

A man in his twenties was arrested after a fatal attack in Waterford on Saturday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were the scene of a serious attack in the Portlaw area of ​​Waterford early in the morning. A 48-year-old man was brought to the University Hospital Waterford, where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident began when a dispute broke out between the deceased and a 21-year-old man he knew at a pub in Portlaw around 2 a.m.

The line seemed to have ended and both parties went to a house on Brown Street, but a second line broke out between the parties within the house.

The older man suffered a serious head injury and local doctors were called before he was ambulance to Waterford University Hospital.

Efforts to resuscitate the man in the hospital were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m.

The scene will be examined on Saturday by technical experts from Lake Garda.

The arrested man is being held at Tramore Garda station for inquiring about the attack. He is detained in accordance with Section 4 of the Criminal Law Act, which allows suspects to be detained for 24 hours.

Gardaí has ​​requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office and an autopsy is expected to take place in Dublin on Saturday.

