advertisement

Very sad news.

In Ballybunion, Kerry, a man died in a car accident in the 1970s.

Shortly before 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Gardaí received a report of a single vehicle collision on Lartigue Road.

During an investigation, Gardaí discovered the body of a man in his seventies in the car.

advertisement

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Kerry University Hospital, where an autopsy will take place.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

Gardaí appeals to witnesses, especially those who are on February 5 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in both directions on Lartigue Street.

Gardaí is also interesting for road users with dash cam footage in the region that were recorded during the specified times to contact the Listowel Garda Station [068-50820], the Garda Confidential Line [1800-666-111] or one any Garda station to turn.

advertisement