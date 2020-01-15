advertisement

Qualified police negotiators have been called in to help speak of a man from a rooftop in Leicester.

The individual is believed to have climbed the property on Bloomfield Road, Aylestone Park, after reports of an assaulted woman nearby.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue teams are also on the scene near Saffron Lane to help deal with the incident.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that the road was closed, adding that the incident was continuing.

Bloomfield Road is closed between The Fairway and Heathcott Road

She said: “We were called to Bloomfield Road in Leicester at 10:25 am today after an assault report.

“When they arrived, the police discovered a woman who had sustained a slight hand injury.

“The suspect then climbed onto the roof of a property.

“Qualified negotiators were deployed to the scene and Bloomfield Road was closed between the junctions of The Fairway and Heathcott Road while officers are handling the incident.

“The incident is ongoing.”

