advertisement

A man was caught drinking while driving on his own street after driving to try to catch his dog after he fled.

Passers-by who suspected Richard Snodin of drinking had called police after seeing him get out of his black VW Passat and leave a door open while in the middle of Brownlow Street in Melton.

advertisement

Prosecutor Kwok Wan told the Leicester Magistrates’ Court that witnesses saw a large black dog entering and exiting the road.

“The officers arrived at the scene and spoke to Snodin, then asked him to take a breathalyzer test, which he failed to do,” he said.

Brownlow Street, Melton

(Image: Google)

Snodin, 42, of Brownlow Crescent, Melton, pleaded guilty to drinking and driving on December 22. He gave a breathalyzer of 101 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milliliters of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Defense lawyer Michelle Harding said, “It was a rather unusual set of circumstances.

“My client said he was at home with his partner and seven children. He had been drinking at home with his stepson.

“Her daughter came home with her 12 month old border collie dog who escaped through the front door.

“His partner fled the house after the dog. He made the stupid decision to get into his car to help find the dog.

“He didn’t go far. He didn’t even get out of his own way.

“He is fully aware of the stupidity of his actions.”

Ms. Harding stated that her client, who was previously of good character, was a professional caregiver for one of her children.

Her partner is also a professional caregiver for another of their children.

She said a driving ban would have a heavy impact on the family.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Bank president Amrik Singh banned Snodin from driving for two years.

He was also the subject of a one-year community decree with 150 hours of unpaid work.

He ordered Snodin to pay a victim fine surcharge of £ 90.

.

advertisement