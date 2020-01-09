advertisement





SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter Police Department reports that one man has been arrested and another is on the run to file charges.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Patrick Simon was arrested on Tuesday without incident for a major armed robbery.

According to the investigators, Simon hit a man on December 19 and stole his belongings at Sumter Laundry and Cleaners on North Lafayette Drive.

advertisement

He is being held in Sumter County Detention Center.

Officials are also looking for Kendall Dow, who is among others looking for drug accusations.

Police say Dow is connected to a gas station that shot on Broad Street in September 2019.

Authorities say two men died and three others were injured in the shootout.

If you know where he is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

advertisement