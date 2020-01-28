advertisement

Dating apps can be pretty dark places at times, but luckily for every D * ckhead who pulls people out of the way, there is a different icon that they can use to return to their place.

At least, this was exactly when a woman received a compliment from a man about dating with App Hinge, which she called a backhand compliment.

Brittany Lauren joined the app to meet new people after moving to another area and soon came across a guy named Rob.

After answering a few questions and liking the look of the other’s pictures, the couple agreed and Brittany received a message of their potential love interest.

“Damn, you’re stunning,” said Rob, “but I’m afraid you’d spend more time partying / drinking / insta than in a relationship, lol.”

Fortunately, while some people would undoubtedly offend Rob’s compliment with the backhand, Brittany was familiar with the toxic dating app tactic known as “neglect”.

Low-quality insults should undermine a woman’s self-confidence so that she may be more vulnerable to your progress. This is something no decent guy would do. They say the assholes catch the girls, but I see that they are a mile away, and I immediately reject these fuckers.

Brittany spoke to the bored panda and said that she knew immediately what he was going to do. But instead of making the unwanted chin verdict, the singleton decided to give Rob a taste of his own medicine and direct his tactics straight at him.

First she agreed and said to him: “You are absolutely right, Rob”, to which he replied: “Lol, who says you cannot judge someone based on some pictures, haha.”

Now it’s my turn … I’m hiding you as someone who is extremely insecure.

In relationships, you are likely to have extreme jealousy problems and control.

The girls you met with are unlikely to go out and have fun because “girls night” is just an excuse for them to cheat you.

You have been burned by someone in the past and now use this as a reason to try to light any potential partner you have – because women are all evil and terrible and you are just a “nice guy”.

Your profile also says “5” to “9”, but I am willing to give money for you to be “5” to “7” in your heels.

How do I do that, Rob?

It’s not clear if Rob replied to the devastating news, but I think we all agree that he understood the news loudly and clearly.

Brittany has since deleted her dating profile and lives from the “old school tactic of waiting for a man in the Whole Foods product department to contact me”.

