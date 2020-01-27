advertisement

The electoral manifestos have become denser and faster in the past few days, and politicians have rushed to promise that Ireland will be a better place for all of us. Promises are great, but with these elections – as with all elections – there are question marks about what can be delivered and what can be delivered.

With this in mind, Pricewatch put forward its considerations and tried to come up with some ideas that could improve the lives of consumers without costing us all the billions of euros that we don’t really have.

1. A consumer body with sharp teeth

Although the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), which was set up more than five years ago, plays an important role in consumer protection and has achieved some success, we have to ask ourselves whether more can be done to combat consumer protection in the consumer corner.

One of the most common complaints that we receive about the Consumer Watchdog on this page is that it cannot or will not quickly investigate and resolve complaints on behalf of individual consumers.

People call the CCP and look for help only to find out that there is nothing they can do. Then contact us.

The CCPC deals with big things, but doesn’t help anyone if they have been disappointed by a service provider, retailer, or guy who has promised to make your garden look amazing just to turn it into a muddy wasteland.

In fact, there is no organization – neither governmental nor privately funded – that is dedicated to fighting your corner.

So let’s change that. And let’s change it quickly. If the Irish Times or the Ray Darcy Show or Joe Duffy can contact a major retailer or mobile operator if he lets people down or messes them up and makes sure they make it up, why can’t a state-funded consumer protection agency do it? ?

Can Pricewatch tell you a little secret? The site is able to help companies that disappointed them in a few minutes, not because we are particularly brilliant, but because large companies hate being publicly identified as useless. So let the new consumer watchdog identify companies that let consumers down.

And let them out every week. It’s easy to do. They receive the complaint, call the suspected rogue dealer and give him the opportunity to clarify the situation, and then show what he did or didn’t do to improve the consumer’s lot. They present both sides of the story and let the public decide whether the business is one they can trust or not.

Our dream consumer body would have employees who are specifically set up to contact companies on behalf of consumers. They could work a bit like the Food Watchdog, a facility that apparently has no problem closing shops and restaurants – even for a couple of hours – and then highlighting all the rough and sometimes small ways that such places fail their guests have left.

Of course, it doesn’t make sense to go out of your way to fix people’s problems if you can’t boast of them. That is why our new watchdog should have a monthly magazine with interesting features for saving money, independent and comprehensive product reviews. Stories of how companies got it wrong and right.

In addition to the magazine, the new consumer organization would also use the Internet to reach people. It would blog, tweet, and use Facebook and Instagram to fix people’s problems and empower them.

2. Finally free

One of the simplest measures a new government could take to improve the lives of all – or at least many – citizens would be to free up public transport. Obviously there are financial constraints here. So how about if all public transportation outside of rush hour is free for kids at all times? Imagine being able to ride buses and trains for free Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and all day at the weekend.

Such a move would encourage more people to leave their car at home when they come into town for a short walk. This would also motivate some commuters who travel at peak times to postpone their trips by a few minutes a day to save a few bobsleds – or even more than 1,000 euros a year. This would have the added benefit of reducing the overcrowding of public transport without having to introduce more services and more cars on trains.

Everything could be implemented much faster than Bus Connects or Metro North. Oh, and while that probably doesn’t matter to politicians, any move in that direction would also be extremely popular and something we would talk about in 50 years.

And while we’re dealing with traffic, the next Minister of Transport could perhaps introduce a system that allows all commuters to pay for their bus, train, or tram rates by tapping their credit or debit card. The Leap card is pretty good, but not everyone has one, and if we could eliminate the need for an “exact change” in public transportation, more people could get on a bus on a whim, and our world would be one better place.

3. Honor the educational promises made years ago

We all know that education in Ireland is supposed to be free, but due to generations of inactivity and government inability and lack of funds and simply insufficient care, sending children to school is far from free.

Almost 55 years ago, then Secretary of Education Donogh O’Malley announced that free education for all children of the state should become a constitutional obligation. It was awesome It never really happened and since then Irish parents have spent more than € 20 billion on bringing up their children, as O’Malley’s vision of going to school quickly dried up in the fog of time.

Irish parents spend nearly EUR 1,000 a year on primary education and around EUR 1,500 on secondary education, according to several long-term surveys. It really doesn’t have to be that way.

Irish schools – or at least most of them – operate with a bizarre independence, and although they are almost exclusively financed by taxpayers, they are mostly controlled by boards of directors who are in charge. The Ministry of Education can encourage schools to make changes, but according to applicable rules, it must stop making changes.

By relinquishing control of schools to boards of directors years ago, the state did not have to deal with personnel issues – other than paying wages – or ongoing maintenance and other delicate (but incredibly important) issues that our schools have to deal with

The children’s charity, Barnardos, has estimated that providing free books to all children in elementary school would cost about 20 million euros. While that sounds like a lot in the context of annual government spending, it’s peanuts.

Various education ministers, most recently Richard Bruton, were upset about the subject. When he was sitting in the hot chair a few years ago, he sent a so-called circular to all schools, asking the authorities to adopt “principles of economic practice”. Generic uniforms were among the measures that schools were to introduce; compulsory book rental programs; a ban on work books; Ironing or sewing on coat of arms; and the provision of lists of all items that parents would have to buy for their children, with details of the likely cost in the best value stores.

Of course, if you chose to do so and did a lot, you could ignore his circular, which means that it didn’t make much of a difference to the cost of the parents.

Let’s just choose one thing. If school book rentals were mandatory for all schools, parents could save a fortune. It’s that easy At the beginning of the school year, parents would pay rent to the school and the child would get their textbooks for free. At the end of the year, if the books are returned properly, much of the fee would be returned. It’s cheap and easy, and would save parents hundreds of millions of euros over the next few years.

However, as in Northern Ireland, the state must step in and manage the system. The best thing is that the savings last forever.

Earlier this month, outgoing Education Secretary Joe McHugh said his department had taken the first step to provide free primary school textbooks with a € 1 million pilot project that will benefit more than 15,000 students in more than 100 disadvantaged primary schools becomes.

Not much done, much more to do.

Oh, and this is unlikely to make much of a difference for politicians seeking high office. However, if a future education minister takes some significant steps to really free education, he would almost guarantee that his or her name will be remembered and will remain in print for decades after they have died the same way as O ‘Malley’s.

4. On your bike

There is a short distance on O’Connell Street in Dublin that embodies everything that is wrong with the way successive governments operate in cycling. On the clery side of the country’s main street – from Abbey Street to O’Connell Bridge – there is a bike path cut off from traffic by a series of fluorescent plastic poles. After about 30m the somewhat safe zone suddenly ends.

A city cyclist can feel a little safer for about four wonderful seconds. For the rest of the time, they have to compete for the road with buses, taxis, and cars. It’s the worst tokenism, and it’s just absurd in every way.

When it comes to cycling, that’s not the only thing that’s absurd. It had taken more than six years for the powers to figure out how to cycle safely along the North Quay from Heuston Station to the East Link Bridge. Guys, it’s a straight line. Isn’t it necessary to knot about it? And there is certainly no need to create intricate plans that try to divert traffic through recently built apartment blocks. Yes, they actually did.

Perhaps the future powers could invest some money in meaningful solutions that make cycling safer and therefore more popular. Here’s an idea to start with. Instead of having bike paths that cars can easily enter, separate the small part of the street that is intended for bicycles and the large part of the street that is intended for cars with a specific “Ardmadillo” no weaving right. Pricewatch cannot imagine that such a step would take too long or cost too much.

Oh, and when it comes to cycling, there are a few other simple things you could do.

The Fianna Fáil-Greens coalition, which was launched before the two successive coalitions led by Fine Gael, was not exactly glorious when it came to managing the country’s finances. And yes, we are nice here. One thing that the administration left us with was the tax incentive system for getting to work.

It includes bicycles and accessories up to a maximum of € 1,000. You probably know how it works. Your employer buys the bike and you pay it tax-free for 12 months. It effectively knocks down about 40 percent of the price. But why not do it better? Why not motivate more people to ride a bike by granting them double tax breaks?

And while we’re dealing with better, cheaper, and more environmentally friendly commuting, can we please legalize e-scooters? Put restrictions on them and punish those who use them ruthlessly by confiscating their little machines forever. For heaven’s sake, however, you’re doing something other than job reports that never see the light of day.

5. Save our shops

In recent years, stores that have served generations of Irish have closed at a pace that only seems to be accelerating. When they close, people mourn for them, even though they may not have visited and spent money in these stores even in the past decade.

Many closings are the result of the drain of much of our online spending, and the political class can’t do much to prevent it. But if we want to protect local retailers and keep small stores in small and large communities across the country open, we have to do more than wring our hands and express sadness when they close.

Perhaps local retailers could get grants to develop their own online presence or modernize their stores? Perhaps prices and ridiculous, only upward rental valuations could be questioned?

Perhaps we could read a leaf from our cousins’ playbook on the continent. Some parts of the EU, including France, Germany and Luxembourg, limit the time at which businesses can go on sale. Due to strict regulations, stores can only offer reduced stocks in January for four weeks and only four weeks in summer. The rules protect smaller retailers who have to compete with the Internet and large multinational fast fashion chains that shop in bulk and can offer deep discounts almost all year round if they are better able to lure people through their doors.

6. And there is more. , , much more

Perhaps the next government could look for ways to give parents more time when it comes to childcare costs that can easily make up more than two giants a month for two young children?

Maybe we could see more parks in urban areas to improve the quality of life for people in the homes of our cities? Such a move could promote higher-density city life – as is common across Europe – which would reduce congestion on our streets and potentially shorten the endless commute times that many people have to endure five days a week. This would also help reduce our dependency on cars and reduce our carbon footprint.

Oh, and maybe more could be done to deal with car insurance, which has been making customers pay over the nose for years.

