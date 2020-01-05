advertisement

From a short trip to Palm Springs to a two-day boom through Beverly Hills and WeHo – these Hollywood stars with the Golden Globes nominations set out to see and be seen in as many places as possible.

Starting on Thursday at the PSIFF gala in the desert, the discussions ranged from diversity to the growing position of women in the industry when TheWrap spoke to award winners such as Antonio Banderas, Renee Zellweger and Laura Dern about the most important topics of the year. Other award winners on the scene were Charlize Theron, Joaquin Phoenix, Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx, Cynthia Erivo, Adam Driver and Martin Scorsese.

On Friday afternoon, the hottest ticket of the weekend was the AFI Awards 2019 lunch for Audi Presents, which was held in the ballroom at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills, where everyone was in effect. And the table pecking order was fascinating when the audience of “JoJo Rabbit” was awarded “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” in the second row and “The Irishman” in the third row in the middle of the table. “JoJo” star, writer and director Taika Waititi did not complain about his hot spot, as he said TheWrap. “It’s really funny to be one of the favorites,” he said with a laugh, “and it’s really nice for me to get back to people with things like that because I don’t usually see a lot of people I know, usually.”

The current supernova star of “Fleabag”, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, at whose table was also the first row (left), was all about the first meeting with people at AFI. When she met Brad Pitt, her enthusiasm echoed through the room. “Impressive! It’s so great to meet you!”, She cried. Pitt seemed just as excited to meet Bong Joon Ho and his “Parasite” star Song Kang Ho, while his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t have an intro for him “Joker” producer Bradley Cooper needed, and the two talked so intensely, maybe about an upcoming project, that nobody else could say anything.

The rest of the AFI Awards were full of legends, from Clint Eastwood to Robert De Niro to Martin Scorsese, while Mel Brooks and Rita Moreno took the podium in 2019 to pay tribute to everyone for their hard work A diverse, brave, brilliant new one Generation of directors, producers, actors and writers who say, “Now it’s my turn,” said Moreno. “They are the voices in a democracy that will move us towards freedom and justice for all.”

Some of these talents included Ava DuVernay, Billy Porter, Greta Gerwig, Awkwafina, Bong Joon Ho, Kit Harington, Ana de Armas, Margaret Qualley and Kaitlyn Dever, and top Hollywood managers like Ted Sarandos, Amy Pascal and Ron Meyer and more.

The 9th annual AACTA International Awards at the Mondrian took place on Friday evening, at which the Australian Academy presented trophies to a large number of winners, many of whom were not from down under. New Zealander Taika Waititi (screenplay), Korean Bong Joon Ho (picture), Irin Saoirse Ronan (actress) and American Quentin Tarantino (director) and Adam Driver accepted their prizes. Driver took his “Marriage Story” award with an explanation of his acting process. “I don’t consider it an internal search to find myself,” said the actor, who also plays Kylo Ren in the “Star Wars” series, to the crowd by the pool. “I consider it an exercise to understand others.”

W Magazine’s Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont was the finishing touch in the penthouse suite. From Leonardo DiCaprio, who snuggled up with his girlfriend Camila Morrone while Joaquin Phoenix and his most important friend Rooney Mara were hanging out with his sister Rain, big stars could be seen everywhere in the main room and on the sky-high balcony. Antonio Banderas and Pedro Almodovar made everything clear, Chris Evans was everywhere, and Quentin Tarantino, Adam Driver and Taika Waititi got in after getting their AACTA trophies.

Saturday was cool and bright, which meant that part of the crowd that was gathering in the hills was for the Coca-Cola Presents, the 7th Annual Gold Meets Golden Brunch, held at the Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate, was a little overdrawn. Naomi Watts came early, Nicole Kidman rolled late (because of a delayed flight) and in between the sun-drenched slope was full of some of the world’s best athletes and biggest stars. The annual meeting benefits Angel City Sports, the organization that helps disabled athletes train for the Paralympic Games.

That’s why Chris Evans, Taron Egerton and Rami Malek showed up, as did Matt Bomer, who gave the gold medalist Greg Louganis, who was radiant (and slightly warm) in a purple brocade jacket, a special birthday cake. “I’m about to turn 60,” the four-time Olympic gold medalist told TheWrap, “and I feel fantastic.” It’s a good time to be alive! “

Athletics Olympic legends Al Joyner and his sister Jackie Joyner-Kersee agreed and added, “It’s pretty unbelievable what Olympic success means to your life. That’s why I have had so many unexpected opportunities.”

The cheeky look of Golden Globe nominee Cynthia (“Harriett”) Erivo was unexpected at the party with her short blonde hair, sequin bustier and pants by designer Reem Acra and seven earrings on her right ear. And she clung to her heart with her beautiful voice in a performance of “Imagine” and excited us even more than before when she transformed into Aretha Frankin in the upcoming National Geographic series “Genius: Aretha Franklin”. “

However, it wasn’t all fun and games at Gold Meets Golden, as many fashionable victim women suffered from the combination of tall spikes and soft grass. “Booksmart” star and globe nomination for “Incredible” Kaitlyn Dever got smart and lost her spikes, deciding to go barefoot for a while while Naomi Watts tiptoed.

Later, as always, the annual BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills was a real throng of stars. Some came through the ballroom front door – think Cynthia Erivo (who of course changed quickly), Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, Jared Harris, Greta Gerwig, Billy Porter, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen – and others slipped into the ballroom Private back door of the ballroom.

It didn’t matter that Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver (with two bodyguards, no less), Taron Egerton and Sir Elton John all used this back entrance. John and Egerton settled down and enjoyed themselves at a table while DiCaprio and Driver kept moving as their Saturday party juggernaut was just beginning.

Patricia Arquette and Eric White were also hanging in the background earlier in the afternoon, looking at the current state of the world. “It’s just so scary,” said the often-pronounced actress to TheWrap. “Are we really going to war?” Arquette celebrated her sixth Golden Globe nomination for “The Act” this year and assured us that if she won her third prize, she would continue to fight for women’s rights off the stage. “We all have to report when something changes,” she said.

Kasi Lemmons and Vondie Curtis-Hall (“Harriett”) enjoyed the rush with teacups in hand while Noah Baumbach, Jodie Comer, Jonathan Pryce, Mary Kay Place, Benny and Josh Safdie, Jay Roach, Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key And a sea of ​​others made BAFTA an unforgettable party again.

Over at Cecconi, Netflix flexed his muscles and filled the store with a late afternoon celebration hosted by Ted Sarandos. Of course, that meant Al Pacino and Robert De Niro went to the party with Noah Baumbach, Laura Dern, Ruth E. Carter, Ray Romano, the Safdie brothers, and a host of other Hollywood makers and shakers. We hear that the lines for the buffet were outrageous and, as always, the valet was the cause of the nightmares. For this reason, a car and a driver are the keys to the award ceremony. and being friends with Audi doesn’t hurt either.

In fact, the stars who went to the Vanity Fair, the Amazon Studios and the Audi Pre-Globe Party at the San Vicente Bungalows in Audis did, which meant that “Fleabag” had Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford bikes as well Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Awkwafina and Brian Cox. Sir Patrick Stewart, Minnie Driver, Dermot Mulroney and Savannah Guthrie also enjoyed an evening in the city.

Over at the Hollywood Palladium, many art-loving, charity-oriented stars gathered at The Art of Elysium’s 13th annual fundraiser “HEAVEN” to enjoy Eric Greenspan’s dinner and the music of Dave Grohl, Marilyn Manson and Cheap Trick. In the huge room we saw the winners Topher and Ashley Grace as well as James Marsden, Jack Black, Bella Hadid, Moby, Mark Mothersbaugh and some others.

