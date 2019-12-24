advertisement

Sometimes Brian feels the sound of the city in his boots. The battering battering rams echo in his crane cabin and the rumble of traffic. But the majority of his day is dominated by natural sounds: wind, the clatter of rain, occasionally dampening blankets of fog and birds.

Seagulls don’t come near him. This spring he had the ratchet call from magpies building a nest on his crane. He climbed over it every day to get to his taxi. Two chicks hatched five eggs. Then one day they were all gone. He doesn’t know if they did it.

Brian is one of more than 100 men – and they’re all men – who work in the clouds over Dublin and are registered with the Unite union. They operate dozens of tower cranes on the city skyline, one or two on a taxi. Construction site colleagues refer to them as rope jockeys or eyes in the sky. They have other nicknames too, but Brian says they are not printable.

He knows crane operators who leave their homes in Midlands or Mayo at 5 a.m. on weekdays. Many of them are building a city where they cannot afford to live. The last stage of your journey is the ascent from the floor to the cab. Depending on the height of the crane, it takes between five and 20 minutes. They are in control until 7 a.m. and can stay there for up to 12 hours or more. Sometimes they take breaks in the cabin and raise and lower concrete, wood, glass, and steel as the city’s office buildings, hotels, and student apartment blocks rise from the floor to hit them.

Depending on the height of their crane, some men descend for a break during a shift, but when the crane operator is under pressure, he stays in his cabin and takes a break there. Rob Kelly from Unite, the regional organizer of the union representing crane operators, says that working time legislation is routinely ignored.

Rob Kelly, organizer of the Unite union, in the cabin of a crane

If a concrete delivery arrives at the end of a shift, they will work until it is poured. When the drivers climb down with stiff shoulders and bring their necks back to life, their cranes hang over houses and streets like giant steel beasts with flashing aviation lights. We move, work, sleep and buy among them, trustingly and unsuspectingly. Brian doesn’t think about it, but many lives on the ground are in the hands of a Dublin rope jockey.

Unofficially blacklisted

Brian isn’t his real name, but he says it is easy to be unofficially blacklisted by the agencies that employ crane operators. “The majority work through agencies,” says Kelly. The work can be done weekly with a text message to tell the operator at the end of the week whether he needs the next week. Brian has been a crane operator for 20 years. After the last economic crash, he traveled to Europe and then to Australia.

The only voice in his taxi that connects him to the ground is his banker speaking to him on the walkie-talkie. Then there is one or the other podcast or the other audio book (he likes non-fiction). Each crane operator works with a bank employee (or several bank employees) who connects the rigging to the loads and tells them when the lifting and lowering is clear. Brian has worked with the same banker for years. Such partnerships are no longer as widespread as they were during the last boom.

Sometimes I wonder, what kind of city are we building? I come in early and boys are already sitting in their cars eating breakfast at the wheel

Everything in this boom is more focused, extensive and constructed in such a way that the money flows upwards for the large construction companies and the international funds behind them. Crane operators shut up and do what they’re told, says Brian. The worst days are when you work with a bank employee who panics the crane. Scream on the radio until your head is fried. A calm approach is everything.

And a head for heights? “You work your way into the crane. When I accelerate the crane, I sometimes get to the top and it will seem too much to me, ”he says. “You take your time and adjust when you go. If you have a bad banker, take him on the crane first. The height will scare him and he will see how difficult it is to operate cranes. “

Very few cranes are air-conditioned. Photo: Alan Betson

What does he think of this boom from his place in the sky? “Sometimes I wonder, what kind of city are we building?” He says. “I come in early and boys are already sitting in their cars and having breakfast at the wheel.” He has a unique 360-degree view of the ant colony below. “You can actually see the rhythm of a city,” he says. He can see the same cars coming and going at certain times of the day. Sometimes he wishes they would write something on their roofs to liven up the view.

A bottle of home brew

And yes, he urinates in a bottle. According to Rob Kelly from Unite, there is no Dublin tower crane with a toilet. Everyone gets a “bottle of home-brewed beer and depending on the size of the crane it may be worse,” says Brian, putting a bottle in his jacket to keep his hands free for the long descent. Because of course you can’t carry your bottle over the crane. You need both hands free for the ladder.

Only a few cranes are air-conditioned. So on a sunny day, it’s like sitting in a standing car for hours. Many cranes have a lot of space for toilets on the rear jib (the horizontal beam of the crane), even for a kitchen, he says. “I have 15 meters of space on the back of my crane. It’s quite big. You would almost live in it.” But the well-being of the workers is not a priority. Almost always having the crane operator under control is essential.

When it’s windy, the best way to describe it is to feel like you’re sitting on a boat

There can be 30 lifts on a quiet day and 30 lifts on some days before your first break.

He records in a small black notebook with the serial number of the crane on the front of all problems with the crane that he is currently using. He flips through the pages full of data and notes. These are the incidents, the times when something went wrong. “I have to keep it if an accident happens,” he says. There is an official form that needs to be filled out weekly if there are power problems or radio failures. However, this process has its own problems. Crane owners who don’t want to spend the money fixing the mistakes “will get in their heads and attack the integrity of the driver,” says Brian.

He has worked in many weather conditions. “When it’s windy, the best way to describe it is to feel like you’re sitting on a boat.” It takes all of your skill to control a load at the end of the rigging when the wind comes up. Get a thin, long, and wide load and it will be hurled “like a kite in the sky,” he says. Small fixed loads are easier. Then there is the radio interference in which you lose sight of the ground. Then all of your training and calming reserves come into play.

Dublin. Photo: Muno Bidhawat / Muno Explore

Dublin is a tower crane city. Every month, the unofficial crane correspondent for this newspaper, Justin Comiskey, climbs onto the roof of the Irish Times building on Tara Street and counts the cranes. Dublin peaked in March when Comiskey hit a record high of 123 cranes. In the United States, Seattle holds a record for the largest number of cranes in an American city thanks to a wave of office and residential buildings for technology companies. However, the number of cranes in the U.S. crane capital earlier this year was only 60, half the number that operates in Dublin.

In April, one of Seattle’s cranes collapsed in a storm and killed four people on the ground. Brian looked at the material repeatedly and tried to find out what happened.

Dublin’s largest tower crane accident occurred 15 years ago in February 2004 when a 60 meter crane broke into a storm near the Dart Railway in Ringsend. No one was injured, but Irish Rail lost over € 150,000 in ticket revenue, and dozens of homes in Emerald Cottages and Barrow Street had to be evacuated when the affected crane swayed over the houses in the wind before it could be safely dismantled.

View across the River Liffey. Photo: Muno Bidhawat / Muno Explore

In Australia, in the event of an accident, everything had to be photographed and forwarded to all other construction sites to draw their attention to possible dangers, says Brian. During his time there he learned more about what can go wrong than at home. It was one of the few places where he met a woman at the controls. “She was the best crane operator I knew. If you looked at her during the day, her crane looked very slow, but she would have always moved more than everyone else. “

Incidents happen

Incidents happen in Dublin, but we don’t hear about them very often. Recently, a friend of this reporter was walking down a downtown street when she felt a sudden wind noise behind her that was strong enough to lift her skirt. Before she could turn to see what was happening, there was an “almighty bang”. A load of wooden planks had fallen from the sky onto the footpath where it had been seconds before. She looked up and saw that a small crane had unloaded its load. There was no one else to wonder about their happy escape. She took a breath and went on, slightly dazed. She picked up her phone to call her husband and tell him what had just happened. She hasn’t reported the incident and doesn’t know if anyone else has submitted a report.

Accidents are reported to the Health and Safety Agency if they are fatal or if someone is injured and has been out of work for more than three days. “They try to get you back to work within three days if you can walk so you don’t have to report the accident,” says Brian.

Each crane has a method explanation that specifies how it should be used, how big the lifts are and under what weather conditions it can be used. Chains and lifting belts are subject to regular inspections, according to James O’Connor, a lecturer at the School of Surveying and Construction Management at the Technical University of Dublin. Wind is the biggest danger. Cranes are “unwound” at certain wind speeds. Installation sites in Sandyford in southern Dublin are notoriously difficult for tower cranes because the wind blows over the mountains. In the Docklands, the wind can drive down the river.

The crane operator is the first man on the construction site and the last to leave the construction site

In strong winds or storms, it is common to leave a crane outdoors so that the boom can be blown where the wind takes it. Tower cranes become gigantic weather vanes that show the city in which direction the wind is blowing when they are empty and in free mode in strong winds.

O’Connor says that cranes play such a big role in Dublin because of the size of the building and the tightness of the locations. At some locations, the crane is installed in the elevator shaft of the building. A large number of cranes on the skyline indicate that construction has started, says O’Connor.

“The crane operator is the first man on the construction site and the last to leave,” says O’Connor. “You are the key operator on the construction site.” Does he have a day ahead of him on which cranes are robot controlled and the days of men sitting in the sky in cabins are over? “I couldn’t see anything like that,” he says. Smaller cranes are now routinely operated from the ground.

The architect Collette Burns at the location of the TU Dublin in Grangegorman. Photo: Dave Meehan / Irish Times

The architect Collette Burns compares the widespread use of tower cranes with the use of logistics supermarkets as needed to minimize on-site warehousing. Before being appointed architecture project manager at the Grangegorman location at the Technical University, she worked on the renovation of the former central bank building for two years. “Two huge cranes did everything. They were non-stop, ”she says. “They are very heavily programmed. , , Everyone had a time window for the timed delivery of materials or parts of prefabricated parts to the construction site. “So when the cranes are down there is chaos.”

Windy day

As we talk, it’s a windy day on the Grangegorman site, so the cranes are affected. She is not an expert in construction site management, but she can imagine how “very, very stressful” it is to be a crane operator when the schedule for elevators begins to increase. “If you are late in something, you are under pressure to go faster.”

I don’t know any employees in any other sector who operate machines worth over 1 million euros for 18.36 euros per hour

According to Burns, the final dismantling of a crane is a big day for an architect. “Everyone is happy when they come down. This means that you have reached a certain point in your project and the rest of the work is more under your own control.” This is the human-level work done by site workers, electricians and fitters run manually.

In the summer of 2017, the crane operators went on strike for better pay. Unite is targeting a number of salary increases to raise operators’ wages to EUR 30 an hour this year. Kelly says the wage is still € 18.36 an hour, and the crane operators are still considered general contractors. The threat of another dispute has not subsided. Kelly is concerned about the relentless pressure under which crane men stay in their cabins and have to work for hours.

“I don’t know of any general employees in any other sector who operate machines worth over 1 million euros for 18.36 euros per hour and transport tons over hundreds of workers and on public roads. , , They urinate in bottles and when someone has to make a number two and pour them concrete, they are told to insert a cork. “

If construction companies want to operate cranes for 12 or more hours a day, Kelly says two assistants should be hired per crane. “You know that this boom will not last and you work 70 hours a week. If you believe in family life and the community, imagine the negative effects,” says Kelly. “The most terrifying thing for me is that Lack of training for these guys and the bankers. “

The pressure from the “vulture funds” behind Dublin’s largest construction sites is “phenomenal,” says Kelly. A union member worked as a crane operator on a construction site in the city center for four years and withheld his life to work the hours it took to complete the job. When the man asked where his next job would be, the major construction company told him that he was not an employee.

Carefree attitudes towards people are routine throughout the industry. It bothers Brian that Dublin cranes don’t have lifts that would allow another construction worker to get to his cab if he needs to be rescued. Mobile hoists are available at some locations, but they’re not standard, says Kelly. Hoists on tower cranes are standard in other countries. The rescue plans include the Dublin Fire Department sending someone on the ladder to go to an operator like Brian when he’s sick or injured. “I would wait an hour,” he says grimly.

Giving crane operators a special status on construction sites would not only improve their pay and conditions, but could also improve the safety of citizens walking, sleeping or working under the tons of steel and concrete.

Dublin peaked in March when Justin posted a record high of 123 cranes. Photo: Muno Bidhawat / Muno Explore

Does Brian have to pass some blood or breath test before climbing sky to take control of his crane? Was this one of my last questions? No, is the answer. If it were tested, every worker on the construction site would also have to be tested.

He likes the job. Crane operators tend to have similar personalities. When the shift goes well, the good days are “the feeling of being part of a good team and mastering the day without any problems”. We also wish these days on site so that everyone is reassured.

What do our tower cranes build?

Like a tower crane in a storm, Dublin’s construction goes where the wind blows it. The government housing agency has stated that over 35,000 homes are needed in Ireland each year “to meet current demand”. The construction industry in the capital has put housing construction on its list of priorities below. The sector goes where the money throws it.

Photo: Muno Bidhawat / Muno Explore

Last year, cranes erected 5.6 million square feet (520,257 square meters) of office space in the Dublin City Council region, up from four million in 2017, an increase of 40 percent. They built 4,119 residential units. The hotel development included 2,752 beds, and a further 4,069 student beds were under construction.

These figures were compiled in the Deloitte Real Estate Crane Survey, which examines construction activity in Belfast, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and Dublin. Technology companies used more than 50 percent of new office space in central Dublin last year. In Manchester (530,000 inhabitants) there were 14,480 living spaces under construction, an increase of 30 percent compared to 2017.

In Dublin, the hotel and student housing complexes exceeded residential developments by more than 2,700 units. We built 6,821 hotel and student beds last year, compared to 4,119 units, which is less than a third of the total residential buildings in Manchester.

