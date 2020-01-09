advertisement

HL: A look at some of the Canadians who died in the plane crash in Iran

There were dozens of Canadians among the 176 people killed when the Airways International International Airlines U75 crashed after landing near Tehran, Iran.

Friends and family in Canada were left to consult a passenger list with the airline released to find out if their loved ones were among the dead.

Here is a look at some of the victims from Canada:

Pedram Mousavi, Mojgan Daneshmand, Daria Mousavi and Dorina Mousavi

Payman Paseyan, a member of the Iranian-Canadian community in Edmonton, said his friend Pedram Mousavi, an engineering professor at the University of Alberta, died along with his wife Mojgan Daneshmand, also an engineering prof, and their daughters Daria Mousavi and Dorina Mousavi.

“They had two young girls with them. I can’t imagine what was going through their minds,” Paseyan said.

Hossein Saghlatoon, who completed his doctoral and doctoral studies under Mousavi, said he has known the family for about six years.

“I was crying my eyes out,” he said. “It’s not just that I worked with them or he was my boss. He was a friend. He was like a father to me.”

Saghlatoon said it took him several hours to confirm the information before telling his colleagues one by one.

“Both were amazing and sweet people. They were so kind, irreplaceable, ”he said.

Sina Ghaemi, an engineering professor at the University of Alberta, had known Mousavi for about six years. Their offices were in close proximity to each other.

“He was a really fun person and always smiling,” Ghaemi said. “He was a very happy person.”

Ghaemi said Mousavi worked on antennas and had published many well-cited newspapers in the field.

“He was very productive.”

Ghaemi said it was a haunting morning in the department.

“Everyone is in shock. Things are calm and people look sad. The whole faculty friend is shocked. “

–

Zahra Naghibi

Zahra Naghibi was a colleague of Jacqueline Stagner at the University of Windsor. Stagner said she was informed by the lab manager where Naghibi was working on the plane.

“She was very helpful and warm,” Stagner said.

Naghibi was a part of the Windsor Turbulence and Energy Lab, where she worked on solar-related issues.

Stagner said when one of her students – just starting graduate work and freshman in Canada – needed help, Naghibi went inside.

“Zahra was giving her advice, helping her out, letting her learn from her work and what she had discovered – helping her along, the next generation of researchers. She was very welcoming.”

–

Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, Niloofar Razzaghi and Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi

Vancouver-based Iranian-Canadian Citizens Association President Kei Esmaeilpour said a three-person Vancouver family was killed in the crash.

Esmaeilpour said Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, an engineer and Niloofar Razzaghi, who had just completed university training to become a teacher, lived in Vancouver with their 15-year-old son Hamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi.

Esmaeilpour said the family was vacationing in Iran.

He said he worked with Ebnoddin Hamidi and the two had served in civic association together for at least a decade.

Jessie Eiriksson, 15, said through tears that Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi was one of her best friends. Both were in 10th grade at Riverside High School in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

He was the most caring person I ever met. He was always there for me and he would be there for anyone when they needed someone to talk to, “she said.

“Things are the hardest thing to lose.”

He loved making music and wanted to become a producer when he was old, she said.

She said he also liked playing football for fun and they would often kick a ball around.

“He was shy, except that he is just a loving person, everyone loves Kamyar. He makes everyone happy with just his smile and a joke.”

–

Ghanimat Azdahri and Milad Ghasemi Ariani

The University of Guelph identified two victims as Ghanimat Azdahri, a doctoral student in the department of geography, environment and geomatics, and Milad Ghasemi Ariani, a doctoral student in marketing and consumer studies.

Azdahri has worked with an organization called the ICCA Consortium, which helps indigenous communities preserve land that supports mainstream lifestyles. In a tribute to its website, the consortium called Azdahri “a true force of nature”.

Azdahri has worked with many of Iran’s nomadic tribes, the tribute said, documenting their traditional territories and world views.

“She was always smiling, wherever she went, and she shared her experience, knowledge and powerful energy. A strong activist and advocate for the indigenous global movement of peoples, this is not only a loss to our ICCA Consortium family but also to many communities, organizations and movements around the world. “

University President Franco Vaccarino said his thoughts go to the families of the two students.

–

Alina Tarbhai

The union representing Ontario high school teachers said employee Alina Tarbhai was among those killed.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation said Tarbhai worked at the union’s provincial office in Toronto, but did not provide further details about what led him to Iran.

“She was respected and liked by everyone. Her passing represents a profound loss for all of us who have worked with her, “the federation said in a statement posted on Facebook.

–

Parisa Eghbalian and Reera Esmaeilion

A dentist in Aurora, Ont., Confirmed that Parisa Eghbalian, a dentist, and her daughter Reera Esmaeilion died.

Eghbalian’s husband, Hamed Esmaeilion, is also a dentist at E&E Dentistry, but was not traveling with his wife and child.

Eghbalian first immigrated to Canada in 2010 and lived with her husband and daughter in Richmond Hill, Ont., Her biography said on the dentist’s office website.

–

Shekoufeh Choupannejad, Saba Saadat and Sara Saadat

Shayesteh Majdnia, a past president of the Edmonton Iranian Heritage Association, said she was close friends with Shekoufeh Choupannejad, a gynecologist who died along with her two daughters Saba Saadat and Sara Saadat.

Majdnia said she had talked to Choupannejad’s husband, who is still in Iran, for confirmation. She said Choupannejad also leaves behind a boy who was not traveling with the family.

“She was the kindest person I had ever met,” Majdnia told Choupannejad.

She said Choupannejad was always there for fundraisers in the community, and often did her best to help meet new immigrants who were overwhelmed and unable to find immediate medical help.

–

Amirhossien Ghasemi

Amir Shirzadi, a board member of the Manitoba Iranian Students Association, said his good friend Amirhossien Ghasemi was on the plane.

Shirzad said his friend was visiting his family in Iran and was returning to Winnipeg. Ghasemi was a graduate student in biomedical engineering at the University of Manitoba.

“I saw him before he left the country,” said Shirzadi, who added that the two have played games together.

“I can’t use past tensions. I think he’s coming back. We play again. We talk again. It’s very difficult to use past tensions, very difficult. No one can believe it.”

–

Iman Aghabali and Mehdi Eshaghian

McMaster University issued a statement saying its two students, Iman Aghabali and Mehdi Eshaghian, were among the victims.

The school said Aghabali and Eshaghian were both doctoral students in the engineering faculty.

“McMaster is a very knit community and there will be many faculty, staff, colleagues, friends and other student friends who need our support and care in this tragic time,” said President David Farrar.

The McMaster Iran Students Association also paid tribute to the two.

“Mehdi and Iman were two kind souls who always celebrated Iranian traditions with our community,” the association said.

“It is devastating for the entire McMaster community to hear the painful passing of young students who have left their families and homeland in hopes of a better career in the future.”

Ali Mazaheri said his best friend Eshaghian would have turned 25 in a week.

He said Eshaghian had seen friends and family and was in flight because it was the cheapest route to Canada.

Mazaheri said the two last met each other 11 days ago and went shopping, visited for a tea and were photographed.

“When we said goodbye he told me maybe I can’t see you again, so if I can’t, goodbye,” Mazaheri said.

–

Forough Khadem

Jude Uzonna, Chair of Health Research and an associate professor of immunology at the University of Manitoba, said he was devastated by the death of his friend and colleague Forough Khadem.

He met her at a conference in Iran where she was a translator. At the end of the conference, Uzonna told her if she wanted to do a doctoral program, she could come to his lab in Winnipeg. She received it on offer and graduated about three years ago from the University of Manitoba.

Khadem was a talented immunologist and an absolutely fantastic person to be around, Uzonna said.

“If you walk into a room and Forough is there, you will try to find out who this lady is. She is very loving. It is about people, “he said.” It’s devastating. “

She went home to Iran in December to visit the family. He described it Monday as saying he hoped it was going well. She replied that she was returning to Winnipeg and hoped to see her soon.

“Now she’s gone,” he said.

–

Mohammad Sadeghi, Bahareh Hajesfandiari and Anisa Sadeghi

A three-member Winnipeg family will lose dearly, their neighbor Behnam Soltani said.

Mohammad Sadeghi, who went to Mahdi; his wife Bahareh Hajesfandiari and their daughter Anisa Sadeghi were a kind family, Soltani said.

“They were some of the nicest people I’ve met.”

Soltani said the family was in Iran to visit relatives during the holidays and he knew they were returning to the flight that crashed.

The family was involved in the local Iranian community, Soltani said. Mahdi Sadeghi was a board member of the Iranian association and Hajesfandiari volunteered at a Persian school.

Sultan was at their home about two weeks before he left. He never expected that they would not return.

“Everyone is in shock. It’s just so bad “

–

Zeynab Asadi Lari and Mohammadhossein Asadi Lari

The University of British Columbia said the names of two former students, Zeynab Asadi Lari and Mohammadhossein Asadi Lari, appeared in the flight manifesto.

The school’s president, Santa Ono, said in a statement that he was “deeply sad”.

Zeynab Asadi Lari enrolled in 2016 in the bachelor of science degree as a biology major, while Mohammadhossein Asadi Lari graduated in 2018 with a bachelor of science degree in cellular, anatomical and physiological sciences with standing honors, the statement said.

“On behalf of the UBC community, I would like to express my deepest condolences to their family, friends and loved ones,” Ono said.

He said the university would continue to provide its students, faculty and staff with the necessary support.

–

Fare Arasteh

Relatives said Fareed Arasteh, a doctorate student in biology at Carleton University in Ottawa, was in Iran to marry his fiancé during the school holiday. Their wedding was just three days ago.

Golnaz Shaverdi, a cousin of Arasteh’s wife, said the family was devastated by the news of his death, especially his new bride, Maral, who remains in Iran.

“She’s devastated,” Shaverdi said. “He was such a nice guy. Everyone in the family really loved him. He was young and very kind. Everyone is, of course, devastated and they are also very worried about his wife because she is going through a very difficult time now. “

Shaverdi spent a weekend with Arasteh before leaving Canada and helping her choose wedding dresses.

“He was a very kind and very honest person. He was thinking about his fiancé, he was happy that he would go see her and get married, ”she said, tearing up. “He talked about all their plans and their dreams for life.

“He was young. It is not fair that it happened to him. “

–

Arash Pourzarabi and Pouneh Gorji

Students from the University of Alberta said their friends, Arash Pourzarabi and Pouneh Gorji, were returning to Edmonton after getting married in Iran a week ago.

Amir Forouzandeh and Amir Samani, both doing their masters in computer science, said they were in the same program with the couple.

“I was not able to come back, but they had their wedding on January 1st and they planned to go back on the 8th, and, of course, we all know what happened,” Forouzandeh said.

He said they were the best people he knew.

“From day 1 when I got to know them and hang out with them, it was a blast,” he said. “We got together so easily and so beautifully within a week or two that we were just hanging out every other day.”

Both Samani and Forouzandeh said they were both looking forward to the wedding when they left.

“They were very excited,” Forouzandeh said. “A lot of people came from all over the world to be at their wedding.”

Saman added that he cannot believe what happened.

“I’m a big denier now,” he said, mentioning that he kept checking his phone to see if Arash was online.

–

Maya Zibaie

Maya Zibaie, a Grade 10 student at Northern High School in Toronto, was identified by the principal as one of the passengers who died.

In a letter to parents, Adam Marshall said Zibaie was young in Canada and was excited about her future.

“Maya was kind, happy and well-liked by her peers,” he wrote.

“Yeast will be sorely missed. Our entire school community is in shock and some of our students are clearly upset. “

–

Firouzeh Madani and Naser Pourshaban

A North Vancouver couple in the mid-1950s, Firouzeh Madani and Naser Pourshaban were both award-winning physicians in Iran, said their granddaughter Sara Hezarkhani. They were working towards getting their licenses to practice in Canada.

“No words can describe their personality, their true spirit, the passion they had for the job,” Hezarkhani said.

Theift had been in Iran for about two weeks during vacations to visit the family, she said.

Pourshaban and Madani had lived in Canada for about seven years, Hezarkhani said. Their daughter is a university student on the Lower Mainland. She was not in flight.

“This is a huge loss for our family and it will be very difficult to overcome,” Hezarkhani said.

–

Delaram Dadashnejad

Delaram Dadashnejad, a 26-year-old food student at Langara College in Vancouver, was returning from his family and friends in Iran, said her friend Sia Ahmadi.

Dadashnejad was originally booked for a round trip on Lufthansa Airlines, departing Vancouver on Dec. 17 and returning Jan. 7, but her passport was stalled in Ottawa as part of her student visa renewal application, he said. .

She received her passport again on the morning of December 18 and was reissued with Ukrainian International Airlines for a journey leaving that day and returning on January 8, said Ahmadi, who added that he was supposed to take her from the airport.

“She was a very loving and compassionate person with a very kind heart, very loyal to her friends and always trying to help people. Always. “

Dadashneed planned to become a dietician because she was passionate about health, said her friend, who added that the young woman was a keen yogi and loved spending time outdoors in Vancouver.

He said she is survived by her sister, who lives in Burnaby, B.C., and her mother and father living in Tehran.

Langara College President Lane Trotter offered condolences in a statement.

“We are angry about the fatal tragedy that happened; our thoughts and prayers are with those in mourning.”

–

Nasim Rahmanifar

Nasim Rahmanifar, a master’s student in the mechanical engineering department of the University of Alberta, was nervous about her first winter in Edmonton.

“She was very excited to be back … she planned to surprise her mother,” her friend Sina Esfandiarpour told the Edmonton media at a news conference.

He said he received a text from Rahmanifar from the airport that she was on her way back and she was not looking forward to the cold weather.

“She was afraid,” Esfandiarpour said. “She just came in May and she said,‘ I was told it was just freezing cold. “

“She’ll never see it.”

Rahmanifari official Ramin Fathian said she was really worried about the weather in Edmonton.

“She was asking me all the time, ‘What’s the best jacket?'” He recalled. “We were saying it’s not that bad. You’ll get used to it.”

One of her supervisors, Prof. Hossein Rouhani said Rahmanifar was a highly motivated, hardworking student who had recently won a scholarship.

“She was an outstanding student,” said Rouhani, who added that Rahmanifar planned to complete a doctorate when he returned to Canada.

–

Hamidreza Setareh and Samira Bashiri

Hamidreza Setareh, 31, and Samira Bashiri, 29, fell in love as a teenager in Iran and had built a successful life together in Windsor, Ont., Said friend Rachel Smith.

The man and woman had been in Canada for about a year and Bashir had just completed his citizenship exam. The Theft – who some friends nicknamed “Sami and Ham” – were in Iran for a month-long visit with their families, Smith said.

She said Setareh was working on his doctorate in engineering, taught at the University of Windsor part-time, and that he had a dog-care business. Bashir has worked in a lab trying to find cures for the diseases.

Smith remembered them as generous and said they worked hard to raise funds for a church mission to help orphans in Kenya.

They would give without ever expecting anything in return, she said.

“They just want friendship and they just want to show their love to people,” she said. “They were blessed and were blessings. It was truly an honor to recognize them.”

–

Azadian Day

The Azadian guard had to travel to Canada for the first time with her husband, who studied at Algonquin College in Ottawa, but a mix for his ticket meant he could not board the plane with her.

“He was thinking, I’ll send him and then come back for the next flight,” said Leila Hojabri, a friend of Azadian’s husband.

He called a friend in Ottawa, asking him if he could take Azadi to the airport and make sure she was safe. Instead, her husband remains safe in Iran and she died on the flight of Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS 752.

“She wasn’t sure if she should come to Canada and he was building here and getting ready for her to join him and it’s just a really, really tragic story,” Hojabri said.

–

Alma Oladi

Alma Oladi was a doctoral student studying mathematics at the University of Ottawa. Students and staff who recognized her turned her desk into an impromptu memorial Wednesday, with white flowers and cards placed next to a photo where her signature smile.

“She always had this smile on her face,” said Mohsen Zandimoghadam, who was Oladi’s friend.

“She was a beautiful and kind girl. She always wanted to explore places and discover new things in life and new places.” She had so many plans for her life in Canada. “

–

Fatemah Pasavand and Ayeshe Pourghaderi

Friends of a man who runs a bakery in North Vancouver say the crash left his small family in tatters.

Amir Pasavand who owns Amir Bakery in North Vancouver lost his daughter, 17-year-old Fatemah Pasavand, and his 36-year-old wife, Ayeshe Pourghaderi, a family friend confirmed.

“The family supplied bread in my shop,” said Reza Varasteh, owner of Vanak Market and Deli, which is across the street from Amir Bakery.

The mother and daughter went to Iran about a month ago on vacation, he said, adding that he has known the family for about five years.

He described the family as hardworking and Pourghadheri as nice.

“She was always laughing, really good.”

Varasteh said Amir Pasavand left for Tehran on Wednesday morning to be with his family.

Fatemah Pasavand is a student at Carson Graham High School in North Vancouver and will turn 18 this month, he said.

“Dad was wanting to be on the plane instead of them,” he said. “He found it very difficult when he realized that he lost his family … He had prepared a special meal that his daughter had requested when she returned.”

–

Mohammad (Daniel) Saket and Fatemah (Faye) Kazerani

Mohammad (Daniel) Saket, an engineer at Vancouver-based real estate developer Denna Homes and his wife Fatemah (Faye) Kazerani died in the crash, the company confirmed.

“This has been a very trying day for the Denna Homes family. As a small office with 10 people, Daniel’s passing is a significant loss for us all. Daniel was a colleague, friend and family. He and Faye will be missed sadly, ”Dan Thomson, vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

“Daniel and Faye both had a colorful dress for life that lit every room they entered.”

A celebration of life will be held for the couple on Saturday, the statement said.

Farzad Taheri said he saw his cousins, who go by the English names Daniel and Faye, shortly before Christmas.

“We were the only family they had in Canada,” Taheri said.

Taheri described Saket as “an extremely kind, generous, humble genius.”

His death is a “great loss to humanity,” he said.

“Faye was the most positive woman, also extremely kind and generous.”

–

This report by the Canadian Press was first reported on January 8, 2020

