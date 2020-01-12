advertisement

Dennis Allen: If experience as a head coach is a prerequisite, the 47-year-old qualifies. Saints’ defense coordinator was 8 to 28 years old from 2012 to 2014 and head coach of the Raiders. The Saints ranked 11th overall in 2019.

Josh McDaniels: The Patriots offensive coordinator was the Broncos’ head coach in 2009 and 2010 between 11 and 17. With the decline of Tom Brady, this could be the year in which the 43-year-old citizen and graduate of John Carroll finally accepts another offer as head coach.

Mike McCarthy: McCarthy, 56, was 135-85-2 head coach at Packers from 2006 to 2018. The Browns didn’t interview him about his coaching position last year, but they did this time. Green Bay’s ties with General Manager John Dorsey and Vice President of the Alonzo Highsmith team made him a natural companion for the Browns.

Urban Meyer: If team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam want to land a big fish, the former Ohio State coach is as big as they come. 55-year-old Meyer has been a success everywhere, but he has never trained in the NFL and his recruitment spell doesn’t work in the league.

Greg Roman: The Ravens offensive coordinator has no experience as head coach, but Roman, 47, was in the NFL with stations as an offensive coordinator in San Francisco and Buffalo. The success of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2019 has made Roman an attractive candidate for a coaching position. Like McDaniels, Roman is a graduate of John Carroll.

Robert Saleh: Saleh, 40, is in his third season as the 49’s defense coordinator. The 49ers finished third in the league in sacks per pass and eighth in the permitted points.

Kevin Stefanski: Stefanski, 37, is the youngest of the candidates. He was the Vikings’ offensive coordinator for the last four games of 2018 and 2019. The Vikings scored 407 points in 2019. Stefanski was a finalist for the job that went for the Kitchens last year.

