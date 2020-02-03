advertisement

Smoking, a lot happened in that first half show.

How on earth can one co-ordinate such a spectacle? Many on social media said it was one of the greatest of all time, and it was a spectacle.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, dancing, jumping – there was a flip or two – and generally blows from blows we haven’t heard for some time as fireworks exploded the stadium roof and the crowd shook their hands.

She finished with the two stars on a podium, while a dancing piece of dancers fit for white crashed onto the stage.

It had everything. There were kids too – they sang February Born in the US, as they came out of these spherical light things as J-Lo spread a wild American flag hat. The children in turn had glittering American flags on their breasts.

Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Recording artist Jennifer Lopez performs halfway through the Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium.

USA Today

For a nation that lost its absolute marbles over Janet Jackson’s chest in 2004, the performance of the first part was extremely provocative, but of course it’s part of good pop music fun.

It just wouldn’t be the same without the skin, the wild outfit and enough alterations of the cheeks to make Elvis feel ashamed. Still, it will give those who make a living by tightening their pearls something to complain about on Monday morning, just as they did with those who saw vulgarity in Elvis’s basin.

The strangest part, to me, was the shock in a silver bath that instead looked like Dr. Evil during his break. He later returned to the show wearing these weird sunglasses. Despite his best efforts, this reporter found it difficult to figure out who he really was.

Fireworks explode at Hard Rock Stadium during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Show Halftime on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Buddha Mendes / Getty Images

The show opened with some wild dancing, featuring costumes that had a full leg and were a bit perplexing to watch. Shakira was the first person to appear on stage, running a handful of songs as they do in such cases.

At different times, there were some tap dances, there were six trombone musicians and trumpets dancing in the background, and Shakira went crowd surfing for a bit.

Thankfully, it was a disaster in the absence: No one can help but think Bruce Springsteen slipped on camera a few years ago, and you think Shakira falling to the ground would not be ultimately great.

Singer Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Show part-time at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Al Bello / Getty Images

Wow. Seed show So much going on, so much dancing. It was great, most would agree.

Sadly, there were none of the clutter – think shark left from the 2015 Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz show – that make the halftime shows really fun, but it was a hindrance to a show, starting to end.

