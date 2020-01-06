advertisement

The “Columbia Compass” plan envisages that the city will continue to change until its 250th anniversary in 2036

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A city is constantly evolving, but like in the last century, Colombia could change a lot in the next few years.

City planners present their roadmap for the future of the capital, but take into account aspects of their past.

In the 1920s, Colombia was not the same city as it is today, both in terms of geographical boundaries and the lifestyle of its citizens.

Â € œYou might have run away from your house a few blocks or even a block away. There were numerous examples of apartment buildings on Huger Street and Assembly Street, ”said John Sherrer, director of cultural resources in historic Columbia.

With cars starting to share the streets with horse-drawn carriages and electric street cars, some people who lived in the 20s saw some changes in the sky.

“The landscape, the cityscape, was littered with what we now call humble skyscrapers. Colombia as the capital used the opportunity to become modern, ”said Sherrer.

According to a map from 1928, most of the area that was within three kilometers of the Vista was occupied by mills, factories, or farmland.

The Williams Brice Stadium was not built until 1934, the South Carolina exhibition center was just being moved to its current location, and the Fort Jackson area (then called Camp Jackson) was agricultural.

Sherrer said that suburban communities in Colombia such as Elmwood, Waverly, Heathwood and Melrose Heights also developed in the 1920s. because more people moved out of the original city limits.

Even though many changes have taken place in and around Colombia in the last century, those responsible in Colombia are already preparing for the next few years.

Columbia Compass is the city’s comprehensive concept for changes that could occur in time for Columbia’s 250th anniversary in 2036.

The plan is divided into categories such as land use, traffic, population, economic development and housing.

The city has launched similar plans in recent decades, declaring that it is necessary to give people a chance to see what could happen to their community.

“There are some short-term and long-term priorities for the city, and some of these long-term priorities will take several years to be implemented. So it is important to get involved in the early stages of these priorities, knowing what could happen in certain corridors and their neighborhoods from that perspective, ”said John Fellows, Columbia City’s planning manager.

The fellows said the plan spanned the entire city and did not focus on specific areas. However, he says the historic neighborhoods stay alive, possibly through historic property maintenance training, without calling Charleston people.

Sherrer believes it is important to keep history alive while keeping an eye on the future to keep the city alive.

“The last thing Columbia or another city wants to do is cut out cookies. Historic monument preservation can go hand in hand with new developments, ”said Sherrer.

The City of Columbia will hold four public input meetings to discuss the Columbia Compass project.

Wednesday, January 8 (5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly Street)

Thursday, January 9 (5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Richland Library St. Andrews, 2916 Broad River Road)

Tuesday, January 14 (5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Richland Library Southeast, 7241 Garners Ferry Road)

Thursday, January 16 (5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Busby Community Center, 1735 Busby Street)

