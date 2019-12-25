advertisement

Say what you want about Tesla, but the company is remarkably focused on lasers that constantly watch iteration, not to mention an impressive obsession with improving the overall user experience. To this end, a few days ago, Tesla started rolling out a new software update packed with interface improvements and new features that should make Tesla owners very happy across the board.

The latest update, which is 2019.40.50 for those who keep track of home, includes a number of useful new features, including improved driver visualization, improved voice commands and even something that it calls Camp mode.

The improved visualization of the driver is perhaps the most interesting of the bunch, but we will first tackle the Camp mode. In short, the Camp mode is, as the name suggests, intended for people who have to spend the night in their car.

“Your car can now play airflow, temperature, interior lighting and music and control devices when Camp mode is on,” Tesla’s release notes indicate.

The software update also makes it easier for drivers to access text messages without looking away from the road.

“You can now read text messages and respond to them with your right wheel button,” Tesla notes. “When a new message is received, press the right scroll wheel button to have your text message read aloud and press again to respond by speaking aloud.”

The update also provides improved voice commands that allow drivers to adjust media controls, send text messages, adjust temperature, shift side view mirrors, and even search for charging stations nearby. Users can also use voice commands to open the glovebox, although I’m not sure how practical that is. Ultimately, however, these improved voice commands should help keep drivers on the road and make the driving experience so much safer.

Regarding the new improvements in driving visualization, the software will now display useful objects on the display, including upcoming garbage cans, “traffic lights, stop signs and selected road markings.”

Regarding Tesla software updates, this is quite large and you can view a full overview of all new functions via the video below. The visualization portion of the video driver starts at approximately 7 minutes.

Image source: Ena / AP / REX / Shutterstock

