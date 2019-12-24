advertisement

Prepared to have fun in 2020, Calgary. The next calendar has something for everyone: country and stupas stars, dramas and comedies, operas and ballets. Here’s what to expect in 2020.

Please don’t stop the music

Calgary is always a beacon for country stars, and the year 2020 will be no different. already, The thunder of the country (21-23 August) has announced the return of Keith Urban, most recently in town for the mid-show in the Gray Cup, as well as bands for titles from Dan + Shay and Kane Brown. Calgary Stampede will bring Blake Shelton (July 11) as part of its Virgin Mobile Stampede Concert Series. Country fans will not have to wait for the summer for the big stars. Old Dominion comes to Saddledome Scotiabank on February 14, Brett Young brings his The Chapters tour to the Gray Eagle Event Center on May 8, and the Alberta duo High Valley stop at the Jubilar Auditorium on May 27.

James Taylor will perform with Bonnie Raitt April 19 at the Saddledome.

advertisement

Steph Crosier /

Steph Crosier / Kingston Whig-Stan

Of course, Calgary’s concert offerings aren’t limited to country music. Saddledome will also host the reunited Canadian screamo act Alexisonfire on January 23, the 16-year-old favorite on YouTube JoJo Siwa on April 5, and the Song of Fire and Rain singer James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt on April 19. There are many other Canadian stars on the calendar in 2020, incl Jim Cuddy, Jan. 5 at the Jack Singer Concert Hall; Strumbellas, Jan. 14 at the Jubilee; Theory of a Dead One, Feb. 8 at Gray Eagle; Alan Doyle, Feb. 28 at the Jubilee; Andy Shauf at the Bella Concert Hall, Feb. 28; Burton Cummings, March 18 at Gray Eagle; Matthew Good, April 2 at the Jubilee; Sarah Harmer at Bella, April 25; and Joel Plaskett at Bella, 28 April.

The concert calendar also has offerings for blues lovers, classical rock, world music, nostalgia, 90s, jazz, indie rock and a hat: Dear boy comes to Gray Eagle, May 13; stranger comes to Gray Eagle, March 28-29; guitarist Steve Hackett reviews his Genesis material at the Jubilee, February 26; Jesse Cook comes to Jubilee, March 27; Jimmy Eat World is at Palace Palace, May 16; The electric circus returns to the Big Four, June 17; Herb Alpert and Lani Hall come to Bella, April 11; Vampire Weekend are at BMO Center, Aug. 14; and Free at home come to Jubilee, September 11th.

Year in the features of classical music Opera Calgary performing Bellini – Norma (February 1-7) – and Strauss – Ariadne auf Naxos (April 25-May 1).

Meanwhile, Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra takes the classic children’s book, Hockey jersey (February 2); a series of Beethoven titled features of Immortal Lovers (February 14), Romance (February 15), Heroic (March 6-7), Missa Solemnis (May 8-9), Bold (May 29-30), Beethoven Lives High (May 31) , and Epos (June 12-13); stints as backing music for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (March 12-14) and Star Wars: A New Hope (May 15-16); and a new collaboration with a standup comedian Rainer Hersch (February 8).

Iliza Shlesinger brings her comedy show to the Jubilee on April 3rd.

Timothy Hiatt / Netflix /

SUNMEDIA

Those looking for more laughter will be well served in 2020. Bob Saget drops by Jack Singer on March 14, the Irish comedian Tree Ó Briain goes back-to-back on Bella from March 21-22, Netflix Iliza Shlesinger comes to Jubilee on April 3, the Crave hit series Letterkenny is live on Gray Eagle on April 3, Gerry “Mr. D ”Dee is at the Jubilee on April 4 and Trevor Noah goes far behind the Daily Show table to come to the Saddledome on June 19th.

One night in the theater

The first date to be circled on the calendar for the next theater year is January 8, when High Performance Rodeo begins its nearly one-month-long calving of the last theater. Highlights include Earth, Animals, A Recapture of a Yellow Rabbit in their 1991 show about disappearing wetlands in Canada; Mark Tewksbury belong, a reading staged by Olympic champion and LGBTQ + advocate; and Cliff Cardinal’s CBC Special, a sequel to the Cardinal’s Huff hit.

Calgary TheaterFeatures of the spring season The noise we get (January 28 – February 22), true story of Marc Hall’s inspiration and his struggle to get his boyfriend to a Catholic school; Fixtures (March 10-April 4), Joshua Harmon’s follow-up to his dark comedy Evil Jews, and Quartet millions of dollars (April 21 – May 24), about a once-in-a-lifetime studio session that includes Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley.

Alberta Theater Projects follows her best-selling show ever (Lions, Witch and Wardrobe) with Old Stock: A Love Story for Refugees (Feb. 5-16), a collaboration between popular musician Ben Caplan, playwright Hannah Moscovitch, and director Christian Barry; Winner of the Anne Ziegler Prize actually (February 26 – March 15); and Anna Chatterton’s new show Cowgirl Up (April 15 – May 3), about an Okotokian barrel racer rising to the top of the Canadian Canadian circuit.

Vertigo Theater it keeps things winding Whispers in the dark (January 25 – February 23), Anna Cummer’s haunting tale based on “A Pair of Hands” by Arthur Quiller Couch; puts her laminated hat on figure (March 21 – April 19), about a mystery of a man’s body with a secret code sewn into his clothes; and it goes wrong clef (May 9 to June 7), based on the script for the classic board game.

Jackie Burns as Elphaba in Wicked. Broadway Across Canada brings the show to Calgary in the 2019-20 season. (Photo by Joan Marcus)

Calgary

Lunch theater contributes The tomatoes tried to kill me but Banjos saved my life (January 11-25) – Keith Alessi’s true story of leaving the corporate world to pursue his passion for the bathroom – at the High Performance Rodeo; partners with Agreement Agreement 7 Cultural Society for Old Man: The Napi Project (February 15 – March 7) and 509 (October 10-18) and with Shakespeare Company for A tender thing (March 21 to April 11), who wonder what would have happened if Romeo and Juliet had lived; and becomes musical with Nashville Hurricane (April 18 – May 9), Chase Padgett’s Pursuit of 6 Guitars.

Broadway comes to Calgary through Broadway Beyond Canada‘S tour productions, what features Dear Evan Hansen (February 18-23) and the return of wicked (July 29 – August 9) in 2020.

Those who enjoy a meal with their show can check out The old-time network of old (Until January 11), Perfect golden girls (January 18-March 21), Night at the Rock Star Museum (March 28-May 30), Hotel by heart (June 6 – August 8), and Girls just want to have fun (August 14 – October 18) at Jubilations Dinner Theater, and Oh my God! (Until February 9), The outsiders (14 February – 19 April), The Spirit of Motown (April 24 – June 28), and Forever Plaid (July 3 – September 6) at West scene.

Alberta Ballet Swan Lake returns in the spring of 2020.

Shaughn Butts /

00048155A

Fun and pointers

Alberta Ballet brings in L.A.-based dance companies and athletic wonders diavolo (January 16-18); performs one for three parts Unleashed (Feb. 12-15), featuring works by Helen Pickett, George Balanchine, and a world premiere by Anne Plamondon; goes to Never Never Land in Peter Pan (March 18-21); and reviews a classic on Swan Lake (May 6-9).

Meanwhile, on the dwarf side of the road, Mr. No doubt Jazz Danceworks brings back Juliet and Romeo (January 16-26) for High Performance Rodeo and debuts Kimberley Cooper’s new work Nice sound (April 23-May 10).

twitter.com/thejonroe

jroe@postmedia.com

advertisement